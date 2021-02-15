« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
February 15, 2021, 09:16:51 PM
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #1 on: February 15, 2021, 09:18:07 PM
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #2 on: February 15, 2021, 09:19:04 PM
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:29:49 AM
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:30:20 AM
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:46:23 AM
dryedmangoez
 :funny: :funny: :funny:

This episode though.  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 AM
Xoruz
This season has really turned into TAR China 2.

This episode and TAR China 2's Cappadocia episode are the reason TAR doesn't do many hot air balloon task.
The Henley-on-Todd-Regatta was a fun task.
The build Detour was difficult depending of the choice of equipment.
Surprised people thought that camels would be easier since they're not always compliant.

Sabo & Tage: Super Sikh Kangaroos  :funny:
Show content
I would joke about 16 teams but that's already happening.

Show content
This episode gave us another pengate incident akin to TAR 25. We'll see if the U-Turn remarks are just empty threats.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:03:00 PM
SquareCubed
That hot air balloon disaster was a great opening to the episode. In an already messy season with teams quitting left and right, production must have been so overwhelmed by trying to replace the teams that quit. And on top of that, this episodes roadblock came crashing down (pun intended) so they had to make up a task out of the blue. I would have liked it if they made the T-Junction be something like the forced intersection they came up with during this episode. Teams only split into 2 groups for a single task, and after theyve completed the task, they move on to their own individual tasks. Good thing this intersection came at the beginning of the leg. The challenges this week have been much better than the ones in the previous 2 weeks and the editing has also improved. We are actually able to see each team performing each task and we actually know where each team is. With less teams to show during the episodes, none of the teams are getting shafted in editing and I have gotten to know the teams a lot better. So far, the teams that have gotten eliminated either have not really made a big impression on screen or did not really seem capable of making it far, so I hope as the season goes on, the episodes continue to get more competitive. I did say that I like having less teams, which is why I dislike the fact that theyre introducing new teams into the mix. However, the footy girls seem like a nice addition to the race and I would have liked having them from the beginning replacing a team like the moms who wouldnt have gone far anyway. So far, I am invested in this final 8 considering that none of these teams seem completely dominant over the others and none of them seem completely incapable of making it far either (except Dolor, but we need at least one train wreck of a team in the mix to keep things interesting). The placement switches the last couple episodes have shown us that it could be anyones race. Hopefully the new twists dont ruin the race any further. One thing that Im worried about is the fact that if they keep adding new teams and dragging the race further, things could get stale towards the end. It has been a very uneven season, with regards to enjoyment, but so far, with less teams, less linear challenges, and more interesting destinations than small towns in Queensland, this weeks episodes have been a step up from last the last 2 weeks where I had trouble even getting through some of them.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:12:49 PM
dryedmangoez
They shouldn't have called this a Non-Elimination Leg since the horrible Passes aren't going to be involved, I assume.

I agree about the team Intersection. That's essentially what the T-Junction sounds like except without the Tribal Council nonsense. So having random team Intersections at the start of the Leg (like Nation vs Nation challenges in TARAu3 as well) would've been much better. But they obviously wanted that Survivor element on this season.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:33:38 PM
BourkieBoy
Episode Nine Thoughts

This leg was super weird in structure... but I really enjoy it! First off, teams making their way to the Alice Springs Library to sign-up for the charter buses was great to see! I loved the little scragfight between Chris & Aleisha and Ashleigh & Amanda about the pen, I think Ashleigh & Amanda are our new villains of the season! Next off, we go for the Outback Ballooning Road Block which turned out to be a Forced Intersection! I wonder if this was deliberately planned by production, but it was disguised as a Roadblock. Anyway, watching the teams roll up the hot air balloons was actually a great task and I really enjoyed it!

Next up, the River Regatta is a fantastic task and we finally saw this task in TAR! It was fantastic and Id love to participate in this task! The Detour was OK to watch, the skate park equipment building was a little boring, I much preferred the camel task!

We also had an unaired task!

After the Detour, teams had to decipher a Morse code message that would reveal the name of their next Pit Stop  "Ghan Station"  to receive their next clue and Subway sandwiches, which went unaired.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 PM
Maanca
We did see them eating Subway on the train at the end, though.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 PM
dryedmangoez
How strange they wouldn't actually specifically mention they got Subway in the episode though. If I were Subway, I'd want a discount on what I paid for the product placement. lol
TAR China and TAR Canada does the food product placement fine and are not intrusive.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:49:32 AM
BourkieBoy
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:56:30 AM
BourkieBoy
