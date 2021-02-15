That hot air balloon disaster was a great opening to the episode. In an already messy season with teams quitting left and right, production must have been so overwhelmed by trying to replace the teams that quit. And on top of that, this episodes roadblock came crashing down (pun intended) so they had to make up a task out of the blue. I would have liked it if they made the T-Junction be something like the forced intersection they came up with during this episode. Teams only split into 2 groups for a single task, and after theyve completed the task, they move on to their own individual tasks. Good thing this intersection came at the beginning of the leg. The challenges this week have been much better than the ones in the previous 2 weeks and the editing has also improved. We are actually able to see each team performing each task and we actually know where each team is. With less teams to show during the episodes, none of the teams are getting shafted in editing and I have gotten to know the teams a lot better. So far, the teams that have gotten eliminated either have not really made a big impression on screen or did not really seem capable of making it far, so I hope as the season goes on, the episodes continue to get more competitive. I did say that I like having less teams, which is why I dislike the fact that theyre introducing new teams into the mix. However, the footy girls seem like a nice addition to the race and I would have liked having them from the beginning replacing a team like the moms who wouldnt have gone far anyway. So far, I am invested in this final 8 considering that none of these teams seem completely dominant over the others and none of them seem completely incapable of making it far either (except Dolor, but we need at least one train wreck of a team in the mix to keep things interesting). The placement switches the last couple episodes have shown us that it could be anyones race. Hopefully the new twists dont ruin the race any further. One thing that Im worried about is the fact that if they keep adding new teams and dragging the race further, things could get stale towards the end. It has been a very uneven season, with regards to enjoyment, but so far, with less teams, less linear challenges, and more interesting destinations than small towns in Queensland, this weeks episodes have been a step up from last the last 2 weeks where I had trouble even getting through some of them.