TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Yesterday at 09:16:51 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 PM »
Tonight we head to the beautiful heart of Australia ❤

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 on 10 and 10 play.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:19:04 PM »
When you're up that high in the air... anything could happen 😯

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/162144739048069/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:29:49 AM »
Get ready to experience the natural wonders of Alice Springs from UP. IN. THE. AIR! But, what will cause one of our teams to make an emergency landing?

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:30:20 AM »
Tonight the race continues as we make our way through the heart of the Red Centre...Alice Springs!

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1220932744989635/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:46:23 AM »
 :funny: :funny: :funny:

This episode though.  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 9 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:38:30 AM »
This season has really turned into TAR China 2.

This episode and TAR China 2's Cappadocia episode are the reason TAR doesn't do many hot air balloon task.
The Henley-on-Todd-Regatta was a fun task.
The build Detour was difficult depending of the choice of equipment.
Surprised people thought that camels would be easier since they're not always compliant.

Sabo & Tage: Super Sikh Kangaroos  :funny:
Show content
I would joke about 16 teams but that's already happening.

Show content
This episode gave us another pengate incident akin to TAR 25. We'll see if the U-Turn remarks are just empty threats.
