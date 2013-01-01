Episode Seven Thoughts
This leg was a great little surprise! The lion dance Detour was a nice Switchback to TAR Australia 1 and watching Dewss pathetic behaviour gave me a fantastic laugh. The barramundi Detour was a pretty straightforward task, but I personally would of found it disgusting and watching teams throw up during the task was extremely entertaining!
Next, we move onto the helicopter rescue task. Ive seen this task before both on TAR20 and also on a show called The Recruit and this task is extremely dangerous, but also a great task to watch teams freak out over! Well done to all members who did this task!
Finally, the barramundi catching task with the cricket helmets was great and extremely funny to watch and I love how the Pit Stop was at some locals house, that was a great idea from the producers!
It was also fantastic to see Jasmine & Jerome lead the Welcome To Country in their hometown! That was an awesome cameo by the producers!