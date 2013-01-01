« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread  (Read 312 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5713
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Today at 01:12:26 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5713
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:13:20 AM »
Tonight will have you holding your breath 😨

Don't miss The Great Underwater Escape, 7.30 on 10 and 10 play.

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5713
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:13:59 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: Will Aleisha conquer one of our most terrifying challenges yet?

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/435872284507560/
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5713
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:15:30 AM »
Say hello to our next Northern Territory destination... Humpty Doo 👊

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5713
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:15:55 AM »
Hold your breath for a challenge like no other... THE GREAT UNDERWATER ESCAPE! 💦

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/689320021762593/
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2357
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:23:10 AM »
 :funny: at who wins this Leg

But :groan: at the decision at the end.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:47:34 AM by dryedmangoez »
Logged

Offline Platrium

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3106
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:10:49 AM »
Today's episode was pretty good! The tasks were good, but I enjoyed the occasional placement switches more for this episode!

Show content
A team who has finished 1st 3 times missed a detail that get them stuck at the detour and at the back of the pack. Two teams got lost going to the fish farm, causing one team to pass those two teams. One team got stuck for a good while at the ARI. The race for first was close, but it's not as intense as some other legs. It was interesting to see two teams who placed 1st and 2nd last leg finish the detour as the last 2 teams then check-in as the bottom 2 teams.
I think that's what made this episode really interesting!
Logged

Offline Platrium

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3106
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:14:33 AM »
Oh also, it was cool to see Jasmin & Jerome at the start of the episode! :hrt:
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:44:38 AM »
This was definitely my favorite episode of the whole season so far!
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:51:23 AM »
The NT has been providing good legs.

The lion dance gave us an unofficial Switchback from TARAU 1 and really tripped up some teams.
This fish eating task proved to be difficult.
The Azerbaijani helicopter task showed up but it was harder this time with the addition of the blindfold.
The barramundi task brought out a lot of laughs.

Show content
Been a while since we've seen an absolute breakdown of communication between team members.

We get the first instance of the last place team getting the Salvage instead of the fair way. Jaskirat & Anurag have more than proved themselves but this episode reinforced the idea of one bad task.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3082
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 8 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:03:38 PM »
Nice to see Jasmin & Jerome as part of the Welcome to Country :)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 