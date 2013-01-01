The NT has been providing good legs.
The lion dance gave us an unofficial Switchback from TARAU 1 and really tripped up some teams.
This fish eating task proved to be difficult.
The Azerbaijani helicopter task showed up but it was harder this time with the addition of the blindfold.
The barramundi task brought out a lot of laughs.
Been a while since we've seen an absolute breakdown of communication between team members.
We get the first instance of the last place team getting the Salvage instead of the fair way. Jaskirat & Anurag have more than proved themselves but this episode reinforced the idea of one bad task.