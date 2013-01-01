Today's episode was pretty good! The tasks were good, but I enjoyed the occasional placement switches more for this episode!
A team who has finished 1st 3 times missed a detail that get them stuck at the detour and at the back of the pack. Two teams got lost going to the fish farm, causing one team to pass those two teams. One team got stuck for a good while at the ARI. The race for first was close, but it's not as intense as some other legs. It was interesting to see two teams who placed 1st and 2nd last leg finish the detour as the last 2 teams then check-in as the bottom 2 teams.
I think that's what made this episode really interesting!