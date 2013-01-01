FriendsProfessional AFLW PlayersTeam mates, best friends and premiership winning AFLW players MJ and Chelsea, are ready to leave their mark on the competition.Used to working together in high pressure situations, The Footy Mates will intercept the Race as Stowaways.WA born Chelsea is the first solo captain of her AFLW club, while MJ used to captain a professional soccer team.Both come from elite sporting background, are highly competitive, and will use strategy and strength to charge into the lead. They dont like to lose, and are itching for the $250,000 grand prize.The fact that we know each other so well makes it great. But the worst part would be when Chels gets hangry! Ill make sure to have plenty of snacks packed.I honestly just cant wait to be phone free, with my best friend, travelling around our beautiful country. Really excited to share with the rest of Australia, some amazing travel destinations, especially after the year we have all had. We are so lucky to live in this country and theres so much to see.