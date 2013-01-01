Show content

a stowaway team

bringing in a new team on the 7th leg of the race? Perhaps Shane & Deb's medical withdrawal on a non-elimination leg impacted the number of teams going forward, and there's the T-Junction coming on a future leg, so maybe this is production's way of having to even out the numbers.

Shane & Deb's elimination, who picked this particular team to start racing at Leg 7 and have the same chance of winning the race???

This episode was sooo weird. 🥴Task-wise, I was very concerned with production's choices. Having to transport a crocodile? Mmmm... it looked scary, but there was a guide or ranger following every team. The laksa detour, the medical detour, and the drifting route info were fine, and both sides of the detour seemed to require details and procedures to complete. Swimming with crocodiles as a roadblock though??? I don't know how safe that was. I might've taken a penalty if I was doing that tbh. 😅 I've seen water skiing with crocodiles as a fast forward in TAR22, but a fast forward is an optional part of the race, so there's an option not to do something dangerous like that. For a good chunk of the episode, I was just scared for the teams even though I've seen clips of them in confessionals filmed after the leg is over and nobody lost a limb or was injured from the crocodile tasks. Australia hits different I guess. 😂Okay but then, havingas a twist was super weird??? 🥴 I do not know how to properly react to it, but I am sooo confused. What was the motive ofThe twist is so weird and unfair though??? 🥴 If this was actually part of the race and had nothing to do withBy far the weirdest TAR twist, ever. But overall, not a bad episode. I was scared for the teams and confused by the twist's motive, but I guess it's not too bad in the long run? (Staying optimistic here lol.)