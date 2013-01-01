« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread

BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Yesterday at 06:16:56 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:17:26 PM »
Ready to jump states? Tonight we're heading to the stunning Northern Territory for the next leg of the race 🐊

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 on 10.

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:22:40 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: Our teams are in for a shock when they hit Darwin...as we introduce our newest team, AFLW Premiership winners MJ & Chelsea.

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/473101497053046/
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:23:31 AM »
Grab your Akubra and get ready for a leg of the race that BITES! 🐊

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Gabby54

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:36:50 AM »
At least these girls have to "earn" their way into the race with a five minaute penalty. I'm sure the moms penalty didn't lose them five minutes in their leg. Lmao
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:40:43 AM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 02:36:50 AM
At least these girls have to "earn" their way into the race with a five minaute penalty. I'm sure the moms penalty didn't lose them five minutes in their leg. Lmao
A whopping five minute penalty. How ever will they manage to catch up?  :duno: lol
Gabby54

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:46:21 AM »
I think its funny that on the average season of the amazing race (or any reality show) we can't believe it when they do anything that seems remotely unfair. This is number I don't even know what of super unfair twists on this season, I wonder which will be next!
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:13:53 AM »
Also, LOL at Ashleigh & Amanda not having to draw lots at the beginning of the Leg to determine departure position like the Jaskirat & Anurag did.  :funny:
Gabby54

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:59:44 AM »
Holly and Dolor kind of traded places with Amanda/Ashleigh this episode. Now the former is kind of more the comic relief and the latter the villains. Before it was the opposite
Platrium

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:20:37 AM »
This episode was sooo weird. 🥴

Task-wise, I was very concerned with production's choices. Having to transport a crocodile? Mmmm... it looked scary, but there was a guide or ranger following every team. The laksa detour, the medical detour, and the drifting route info were fine, and both sides of the detour seemed to require details and procedures to complete. Swimming with crocodiles as a roadblock though??? I don't know how safe that was. I might've taken a penalty if I was doing that tbh. 😅 I've seen water skiing with crocodiles as a fast forward in TAR22, but a fast forward is an optional part of the race, so there's an option not to do something dangerous like that. For a good chunk of the episode, I was just scared for the teams even though I've seen clips of them in confessionals filmed after the leg is over and nobody lost a limb or was injured from the crocodile tasks. Australia hits different I guess. 😂

Okay but then, having
Show content
a stowaway team
as a twist was super weird??? 🥴 I do not know how to properly react to it, but I am sooo confused. What was the motive of
Show content
bringing in a new team on the 7th leg of the race? Perhaps Shane & Deb's medical withdrawal on a non-elimination leg impacted the number of teams going forward, and there's the T-Junction coming on a future leg, so maybe this is production's way of having to even out the numbers.
The twist is so weird and unfair though??? 🥴 If this was actually part of the race and had nothing to do with
Show content
Shane & Deb's elimination, who picked this particular team to start racing at Leg 7 and have the same chance of winning the race???

By far the weirdest TAR twist, ever. But overall, not a bad episode. I was scared for the teams and confused by the twist's motive, but I guess it's not too bad in the long run? (Staying optimistic here lol.)
Platrium

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:27:28 AM »
Forgot to say that I really like the eliminated team, and I was sad to see them go despite their elimination being on them, like the previous eliminated team. They had their highs and lows, and while they were around, I'm glad those high points stood out and made them look like
Show content
they had potential to win legs despite their looks. :hrt:
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:36:10 AM »
I'll get to the elephant in the room, but this leg was solid overall.

The crocodile task was a nice start to the leg.
As an EMT, I'm biased to like Treat It.
Eat It was also good and made better with Amye.
Having racers swim in a crocodile infested lake was crazy, even if freshwater crocodiles don't really attack humans but can bite.
The drifting task was fun but very Head-to-Head when it was set at the Pit Stop.

With regards to the stowaway team, I didn't mind this twist on TAR China (I found the twist that happened in Mauritius to be way worse), but I would have preferred they had to finish within the top half for example to continue racing.

Show content
Loved Sefa & Jessica this season.
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:02:17 PM »
I know TAR China did this before but not a fan of it. At all. It's not really a fair "race" to drop in a random new team 7 legs into the race. It's like Survivor: Edge of Extinction when Chris Underwood came back after sitting out most of the season. And worse - won.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:52:02 PM »
Episode Seven Thoughts

First off, lets talk about the intruder team of MJ & Chelsea! They are completely fun to watch! However, Im in agreement with most others users here. It isnt fair for a team to romp into the Race a quarter of the way through. I understand Shane & Debs medi-evacuation production was one team short, but they really should of brought back either Jude & Shannon or Malaan & Tina. Already, lets go onto the task!

Handing the crocodile was extremely interesting to watch, the Treat It side of the Detour I really enjoyed, because Im kinda obsessed with all that stuff? But the most entertaining moment of the season by far was the Eat It Detour and Amye the judge was fantastic! (NOT GOOD ENOUGH!). The knife throwing Roadblock was also good to watch and I really like how teams needed to swim in a lake with freshwater crocs to retrieve the knife. I was surprised that everybody managed to complete the task and watching Jess trying to climb onto the plontoon let me in stitches.  :lol: :funny:

Finally, the Hidden Valley Raceway task was almost not needed? It was quite basic and not entertaining viewing? Anyway, the Pit Stop location located right above the Pit Stop was pretty sick and overall, this leg was one of the best so far! :)
Malcooolm

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:53:59 PM »
I enjoyed the episode overall! Good tasks for the most part. Sad about the eliminated team.

MJ & Chelsea seem nice and cool but I would've rather seen Jude & Shannon/Malaan & Tina/Jobelle & Rani compete for a spot to return. It especially seems unfair when you consider that these two are clearly BEASTS
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:33:08 PM »
Amye the judge was what made the Eat It Detour fun.

To the Gold Coast Girls - "Hoooly moooly!"
gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 7 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:12:28 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 05:33:08 PM
To the Gold Coast Girls - "Hoooly moooly!"

Also to the people championing Holey Moley > TAR Australia.
