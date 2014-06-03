« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
There's something fishy about tonight's episode... could it be that we're headed to the world-renowned The Great Barrier Reef? You betcha!!  🐠

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
SNEAK PEEK: Talk about travelling in style! Our teams make their way to the stunning Great Barrier Reef. 🦀

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/768896707361518/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
Will the teams be able to conquer one of our toughest legs ever?

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
Hold on tight! The TANK OF TERROR is here and we're literally shaking in our boots. Will our teams sink or swim?

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/327192128673879/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
The Sikhs, Holly/Dolor, and Cowboys are really becoming the "major" characters of the race. Possibly Amanda/Ashleigh also.

The other teams are mainly background characters
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
Today's episode on the Great Barrier Reef was pretty good! They had a detour between cleaning turtle filters and feeding turtles, or counting corals on a tree underwater. I would've done the 🐢 task but the coral one was
Show content
surprisingly faster, and that allowed the one team to finish it a lot of time to catch up!
I was nervous with having boats 1 and 2 at 2 points in the race, but because of how the detour turned out overall, it shuffled some placements, which I will always enjoy seeing in TAR. The bottle hunting task was challenging enough to shuffle some more placements even after the boat 1 & 2 equalizers, so I enjoyed that too!

It's great to see
Show content
Skye-Blue & Jake finally win a leg, although a part of me wished Sefa & Jess won it. After losing their lead for bad luck in a search task in Leg 1, I wanted to see them win a leg at some point.

Unlike the previous few eliminations, I don't feel as bad for this one, even though I like them. Their elimination was
Show content
on them, unlike Malaan & Tina who were stuck at the back by a linear leg, or Jude & Shannon who were seconds away from beating Malaan & Tina's penalty after almost not being sabotaged if it wasn't for their bags back in Gold Coast, or Shane & Deb getting pulled out for medical reasons. Jobelle & Rani were sweet to watch, especially since Jobelle is a superfan. I like seeing superfans race. 🥺
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
Show content
So disappointed seeing Jobelle & Rani eliminated! That's 2 of my 3 favourites out back to back now.  :'(  Really hoping this Season doesn't fall victim to a crap boot order where all the interesting teams go out early!  :groan:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
An unaired Active Route Info at the start of the leg once teams arrived at Fitzroy Island. (as per Jobelle & Rani's clue being shown on screen)

https://imgur.com/a/D7sA7xs

"You will listen to [indiscernible text] people, traditional owners of the Sea County.

There will be a test at the end which will determine the order you leave the boat. Once you pass the test, you will receive your next clue."

This is likely the task that determined the order teams got the Detour clue.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 6 Live Show Discussion Thread
Show content
Such a shame Sefa/Jessica lose in the foot race... really want to see them win
