Today's episode on the Great Barrier Reef was pretty good! They had a detour between cleaning turtle filters and feeding turtles, or counting corals on a tree underwater. I would've done the 🐢 task but the coral one was
surprisingly faster, and that allowed the one team to finish it a lot of time to catch up!
I was nervous with having boats 1 and 2 at 2 points in the race, but because of how the detour turned out overall, it shuffled some placements, which I will always enjoy seeing in TAR. The bottle hunting task was challenging enough to shuffle some more placements even after the boat 1 & 2 equalizers, so I enjoyed that too!
It's great to see
Skye-Blue & Jake finally win a leg, although a part of me wished Sefa & Jess won it. After losing their lead for bad luck in a search task in Leg 1, I wanted to see them win a leg at some point.
Unlike the previous few eliminations, I don't feel as bad for this one, even though I like them. Their elimination was
on them, unlike Malaan & Tina who were stuck at the back by a linear leg, or Jude & Shannon who were seconds away from beating Malaan & Tina's penalty after almost not being sabotaged if it wasn't for their bags back in Gold Coast, or Shane & Deb getting pulled out for medical reasons. Jobelle & Rani were sweet to watch, especially since Jobelle is a superfan. I like seeing superfans race. 🥺