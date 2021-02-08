« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread  (Read 746 times)

TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: February 08, 2021, 01:08:37 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: February 08, 2021, 01:09:43 AM »
We're island hopping tonight...as our teams race through the gorgeous Magnetic Island! 🏝

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: February 08, 2021, 01:10:23 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day... 😉

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/188767313023904/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: February 08, 2021, 01:11:48 AM »
The race fires up for another leg as we visit the stunning Magnetic Island! 🔥

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/269365844711256/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: February 08, 2021, 03:19:49 AM »
Ashleigh and Amanda slaying it up this leg 🤩🤩
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: February 08, 2021, 03:52:08 AM »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLBq9Aig5WT/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLBkCZcrz1y/

As per Skye-Blue and Sikhs Instagram - unaired Detour of local games or crab racing. Why wasn't this episode 90 minutes instead of yesterday?  :groan:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: February 08, 2021, 04:01:14 AM »
Best episode after Winton at least, the cast is popping so much more than last season's. Kinda makes up for the subpar legs that production has designed.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: February 08, 2021, 04:08:12 AM »
Should've edited out the weet-bix instead of the Detour. But perhaps the Detour was just as... dry of a task.

The fire breathing Road Block was the best part of the Leg. The endurance Double Battle was okay instead of having teams merely sign-up or pull a time for the morning.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: February 08, 2021, 07:48:07 AM »
Today's episode was interesting. I've never seen an endurance challenge like that in TAR before, but I think this one was done right: at the very start of the leg, as a roadblock, with the last one standing being the first to depart for the following morning. The eating challenge for breakfast and the fire-breathing roadblock shuffled some placements though, so this leg isn't as linear as the previous.

Poor
Show content
Shane & Deb had to go out via med evac because of Shane's bad leg from the endurance roadblock. :( Such a sad way to go out, especially for a team who could've won 3 legs in a row.

Glad to see
Show content
Ashleigh & Amanda win their first leg! The first class pass is back, and the reaction from Rani makes a lot of sense. Coming in 2nd to the last can still risk a team from getting the sabotage disadvantage, so I am liking how this new non-elimination twist can motivate teams not to come in last or even 2nd to the last.

Meanwhile, Jordan & Violeta went from starting in last place, to
Show content
departing 1st for the next day, to arriving last at the pit stop. They're lucky it's a pre-determined non-elimination leg, and while they have the sabotage, since we have our 2nd medical pull-out of the season, I wonder how this would affect the race as it goes on. Dwes & Kat were brought back when the twins withdrew for mental health reasons. I wonder how Shane & Deb's medical elimination will work this time.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: February 08, 2021, 09:29:26 AM »
Show content
This season can't have a normal NEL.

This was a good leg.

The first Roadblock felt very AU Survivor. Where was JLP? It did work as a task to provide departure times.
The weet-bix was a classic eating task that worked to shuffle positions.
The fire breathing Roadblock was great.

Show content
Shane & Deb proved themselves as contenders, but one task took them out.

Bit of a roller coaster leg as well for Jordan & Violeta.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: February 08, 2021, 12:15:55 PM »
Show content
It happened again. And Shane & Deb were doing so well :( The non-elimination legs are cursed on this season.

Wonder who they'll bring back this time.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: February 08, 2021, 09:10:00 PM »
Episode Five Thoughts

This episode was... extremely weird! First off, the endurance Roadblock was fine to watch, but I didn't like how the task was presented. Instead of bringing all of the teams together and whoever hangs on the longest will depart first the next morning, why didn't the task consist of team members hanging for a predetermined about of time and if they fell into the water during the time period, they would have to start the time all over again? I didn't really like how Survivorily this task got.

The dry Weetbix eating task was quite entertaining to watch! I thought this task should be extremely easy, but then I realized eating Weetbix without milk, is extremely disgusting. No wonder some teams struggled! Next, the fire-breathing Roadblock looked extremely dangerous and I loved the placement shifts that occurred!

Finally, I'm a bit sad that the editors decided to edit out this leg's Detour! I would loved to have seen crab hunting vs bogan games, but especially the bogan games, because I like to think as myself as a bit of a bogan and I would love to see what games they thought could accurately portray us!  :lol: :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:09:01 AM »
https://twitter.com/JordanSaisi/status/1358977089643311106

Jordan & Violeta were given a penalty after all - 1 hour at the start of Leg 6.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:35:35 AM »
Oh it's definitely ONNN! Catch up on the straight FIYAH that was Magnetic Island 🔥

#AmazingRaceAU continues, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/700308333994957/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:38:19 AM »
The season been going great, until this totally weird leg. Easily the weakest of the season so far.
So happy and Ash and Amanda won the leg,yet leg design was all over the place, with a RB that was essentially a challenge out of Survivor, followed by a lot of bunch points.
Losing Shane and Deb was so annoying considering how strong they were doing.
But teams being able to catch-up during 2nd RB was really interesting, with how it shuffled placements.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:01:59 PM »
Good episode though parts of it made me uneasy. I was sad to see Shane and Deb have to withdraw.  Due to Deb's limping, I didn't expect them to last too many more legs. Shane's injury was a surprise.  I did think during the endurance challenge that the heavier, older and less fit ones should have just conserved their strength and energy and dropped out immediately. While they didn't know what was ahead, they could gamble that they would make up a spot or two along the way.

The fire breathing made me uneasy because they were asking people to put poison in their mouths. Even if they didn't swallow it, at least a small amount must have been ingested. Also, having beginners spray fire in a strong breeze didn't seem wise. They were lucky that only Jessica got singed. Hopefully there weren't others that didn't get shown.

It looks like the pattern for the salvage/sabotage will end up being settled by who's last and who's next to last.
Show content
That's good for the team handing them out from a game politics perspective but it also was the right choice to sabotage the younger and fitter team that might be stronger competition at the end of the race.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:11:30 AM »
Finally got to watch.

Thoughts on the EP:

5: WHY an equalizer at the start of a Leg? That negates the entire leg before.

So sorry to lose Team parents for medical reasons.

Why have the host at the START of the leg? Unnecessary.

That fire task was medically VERY dangerous. Not because of the fire, but aspirating that fuel could have been devastating. Medically speaking this was a HUGE danger.

I continue to hate the Salvage/Save pass thing. Horrible thing to make the TEAM 1 do, for one thing.

It would be helpful to have little clips showing where teams are along the way...

Having two teams eliminated ...sucks.

Very proud of Jobelle and Roni!
