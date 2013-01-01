« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Discussion Thread
We're island hopping tonight...as our teams race through the gorgeous Magnetic Island! 🏝

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
SNEAK PEEK: They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day... 😉

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/188767313023904/
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
The race fires up for another leg as we visit the stunning Magnetic Island! 🔥

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/269365844711256/
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
Ashleigh and Amanda slaying it up this leg 🤩🤩
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLBq9Aig5WT/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLBkCZcrz1y/

As per Skye-Blue and Sikhs Instagram - unaired Detour of local games or crab racing. Why wasn't this episode 90 minutes instead of yesterday?  :groan:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
Best episode after Winton at least, the cast is popping so much more than last season's. Kinda makes up for the subpar legs that production has designed.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
Should've edited out the weet-bix instead of the Detour. But perhaps the Detour was just as... dry of a task.

The fire breathing Road Block was the best part of the Leg. The endurance Double Battle was okay instead of having teams merely sign-up or pull a time for the morning.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
Today's episode was interesting. I've never seen an endurance challenge like that in TAR before, but I think this one was done right: at the very start of the leg, as a roadblock, with the last one standing being the first to depart for the following morning. The eating challenge for breakfast and the fire-breathing roadblock shuffled some placements though, so this leg isn't as linear as the previous.

Poor
Show content
Shane & Deb had to go out via med evac because of Shane's bad leg from the endurance roadblock. :( Such a sad way to go out, especially for a team who could've won 3 legs in a row.

Glad to see
Show content
Ashleigh & Amanda win their first leg! The first class pass is back, and the reaction from Rani makes a lot of sense. Coming in 2nd to the last can still risk a team from getting the sabotage disadvantage, so I am liking how this new non-elimination twist can motivate teams not to come in last or even 2nd to the last.

Meanwhile, Jordan & Violeta went from starting in last place, to
Show content
departing 1st for the next day, to arriving last at the pit stop. They're lucky it's a pre-determined non-elimination leg, and while they have the sabotage, since we have our 2nd medical pull-out of the season, I wonder how this would affect the race as it goes on. Dwes & Kat were brought back when the twins withdrew for mental health reasons. I wonder how Shane & Deb's medical elimination will work this time.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 5 Live Show Discussion Thread
Show content
This season can't have a normal NEL.

This was a good leg.

The first Roadblock felt very AU Survivor. Where was JLP? It did work as a task to provide departure times.
The weet-bix was a classic eating task that worked to shuffle positions.
The fire breathing Roadblock was great.

Show content
Shane & Deb proved themselves as contenders, but one task took them out.

Bit of a roller coaster leg as well for Jordan & Violeta.
