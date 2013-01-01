Today's episode was interesting. I've never seen an endurance challenge like that in TAR before, but I think this one was done right: at the very start of the leg, as a roadblock, with the last one standing being the first to depart for the following morning. The eating challenge for breakfast and the fire-breathing roadblock shuffled some placements though, so this leg isn't as linear as the previous.
Poor
Shane & Deb had to go out via med evac because of Shane's bad leg from the endurance roadblock.
Such a sad way to go out, especially for a team who could've won 3 legs in a row.
Glad to see
Ashleigh & Amanda win their first leg! The first class pass is back, and the reaction from Rani makes a lot of sense. Coming in 2nd to the last can still risk a team from getting the sabotage disadvantage, so I am liking how this new non-elimination twist can motivate teams not to come in last or even 2nd to the last.
Meanwhile, Jordan & Violeta went from starting in last place, to
departing 1st for the next day, to arriving last at the pit stop. They're lucky it's a pre-determined non-elimination leg, and while they have the sabotage, since we have our 2nd medical pull-out of the season, I wonder how this would affect the race as it goes on. Dwes & Kat were brought back when the twins withdrew for mental health reasons. I wonder how Shane & Deb's medical elimination will work this time.