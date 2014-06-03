« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Today at 12:04:09 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:04:34 AM »
Tonight we continue our race across Australia as we take on Townsville and Palm Island!

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:59 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: Tonight we kick things off from the top of Townsville...as our racers head to the picturesque Castle Hill 🗻

#AmazingRaceAU, continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/420122965935227/
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:06:08 AM »
Get ready for an amazing Sunday as our teams race through the Townsville heat! 🔥

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/891936331580208/
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:03:46 AM »
Get ready for a supercharged episode, It's going to be HUGE 👊 1 hour to go!

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:14:53 AM »
Lmao, I can't believe I broke my decision to stop watching the rest of the season because I was so anxious about seeing this medevac only to find a leg where the team who finishes in first on NELs is now penalized by not being able to depart in the same order they arrived.

I think this task about cutting grass with snippers is my cue to turn it off and go to bed.

Just when I thought the season couldn't get any more tragically funny!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:47:35 AM »
The Super Sikhs are also Super Boring though so I'm not too bothered. That said if it screws over a better team, it's definitely not a good thing  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:11:19 AM »
wow the girl/girl teams are not doing well this season. Ashleigh and Amanda are the only ones left :/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:35:37 AM »
God, that was boring.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:38:54 AM »
This season will likely be the only TAR we'll get all year, enjoy it while you can  :conf:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:55:26 AM »
No. I'm not going to enjoy an incompetent, racist production (without going into a full Australian History lecture, the choice of having a Pit Stop for a leg in an Aboriginal community at a Catholic school is INCREDIBLY problematic, like maybe the worst thing any TAR has ever done) just because there's not much of it.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:27:45 AM »
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on Today at 04:55:26 AM
No. I'm not going to enjoy an incompetent, racist production (without going into a full Australian History lecture, the choice of having a Pit Stop for a leg in an Aboriginal community at a Catholic school is INCREDIBLY problematic, like maybe the worst thing any TAR has ever done) just because there's not much of it.
Anyways....
That was a really enjoyable episode! I loved the change in scenery and it actually felt like they were in a different country. The editing is improving and it's becoming easier to track what teams are where, and it's bound to get even better as more teams are eliminated. I found the hitchhiking segment hilarious :lol:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:31:31 AM »
This episode was okay. The whole leg felt linear in a way. They flew to Townsville during the pit stop and didn't have any equalizer. The detour was interesting because memorizing something and reciting it for 25 seconds looked faster than waiting for 15 minutes for the pizza to be ready, but it was pretty balanced I guess. The grass cutting route info was boring. It's very chore-like but it did shuffle some placements so that's great at least.

First U-turn of the season! Like what a racer said in the episode, "I did not understand the logic of it." :funny: The team who used the U-turn even said they U-turned that team because they know they wouldn't be eliminated. Like... why U-turn someone to just make them suffer but still keep them in the race? :funny: :groan: What it did was add fuel to the fire, which was very fun to watch considering we usually get a lot of
Show content
whiny girls on TAR US, but we have Dolor, who is related to Nigerian royalty, being cocky and whiny at times instead, and his partner Holly is the one keeping things together for them since the first leg. :funny: It's an interesting dynamic that I'm surprised I haven't seen more often in TAR.

Sad to see
Show content
Malaan & Tina go. There wasn't an equalizer during the leg so that partially screwed them over, and I think they would've been fine this leg if it wasn't for the dino puzzle penalty from last leg. At least they got to race another leg considering they could've gone on the previous episode, and Jude & Shannon don't look like they would've survived this leg either. :funny: :(

The rule of the First Class pass is weird. I don't get why they let the team who skipped the previous leg, as a reward for winning 2 legs ago, had to draw from the bag their order of departure. It makes winning a non-elimination leg a double-edged sword, and with
Show content
Leg 4 being very linear, there was no way for them to catch up all the way to the top again unless the 9 teams before them all screwed up. At least I'm glad they're not eliminated. Meanwhile, it would've been sad but interesting to see them get U-turned instead, because clearly, they're the strong team who happens to be at the back of the pack.

Almost forgot... The local dance was cool. Always enjoy seeing local culture in TAR. :)

It's an okay episode, and it could've been better if they didn't fly to Townsville during the pit stop, because the linearity made the leg a bit too predictable. I'm glad the U-turn drama made up for it at least, even though that was not a smart U-turn. :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:02:12 AM »
I would say that this was my least favorite of the first four episodes.

The Roadblock was a cool visual, and I wonder how it'll come back later in the race. However, it was still linear outside the lantern forgetting.
The Imbala dance was a nice task.
The Detour came to a choice between individual skill vs a set time.
The grass cutting wasn't interesting aside from Jessica firing back at Dolor.

My main grip was that the leg was largely decided on the taxi ride to the sign-up board.

Interesting to see that there may be drawbacks to skipping a leg with the FCP.

Show content
Malaan & Tina had their fun moments, but it's unfortunate that they got stuck in the back early on.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:17:19 PM »
Looking back at that U-turn choice,
Show content
I think Shane & Deb's choice was more subjective than strategic based on the same opinion they had with the Brendon & Jackson, plus Jessica bluntly agreeing to Shane & Deb's U-turn choice. I think they wanted to poke fun on Dolor for his attitude, which may not be the most strategic move, but I guess it worked in a way for good TV and perhaps for Dolor's character development. :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:30:15 PM »
Okay tasks on a horribly linear Leg.

Jaskirat & Anurag having to pull a random number for their starting position is hilarious.

And with the U-Turn, why did it seem like they felt that they were required to U-Turn someone just because they were in first. The way they were talking, it was like they had no choice. lol That's how it came across.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:34:21 PM »
I've just read a few comments in some threads and really feel the need to say something regarding what I've read.

We all come here because of one reason- we're huge fans of the race. We're extremely lucky we even have this season to watch considering the state of the world right now, so please can the extremely negative comments, and discussions regarding politics / religion, be left outside this forum.

We all have our opinions, and are entitled to them, but let's enjoy this season for what it is. Sure we can like or dislike a Leg, challenge, team, etc, but let's do so in the context of the "race world", and not the context of the "real world".

We've all had to deal with a lot this past year, so let's all just be positive for once, and be greatful for having something to watch.

*Mic Drop* lol

.... The World is Waiting! ....

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:38:48 PM »
Episode Four Thoughts
This episode was pretty pathetic. That grass clipping task was so boring to watch and so stupid, that I nearly bored myself to tears. This leg structure was also so linear. Why did they bother flying to Townsville, to do a Roadblock and then fly straight away to Palm Island? They really should of spent the whole leg in Townsville and then Palm Island/Magnetic Island should of only been one leg.

Now, onto the tasks. The Roadblock was OK and I'll be interested to see how the Brains/Brawn choices will come out in the following legs. I'm unsure about the traditional Imbala dance was interesting to watch, but noting to speical and the Detour was the only good task of the leg. I just wish the pizza delivery was based on AFL teams, not NRL teams, because I basically don't know anything about NRL  :lol: :funny:

Finally, I'm sorry if this perceived as ''racist'' by anyone, but do we really need a traditional Welcome to Country on every single leg? It's getting mighty boring to watch
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:21:54 PM »
Nobody is "lucky" to watch racism happen. And TAR, as much as we'd all like it to, does not exist in a bubble.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:25:20 PM »
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on Today at 06:21:54 PM
Nobody is "lucky" to watch racism happen. And TAR, as much as we'd all like it to, does not exist in a bubble.
There has literally been zero racism. They visited the only school in the island to allow those aboriginal children to have some fun on TV. Get a grip. Nobody is offended by this, the Aboriginal team on the season didnt even show any resemblance of care about it being a catholic school. Stop being offended for other people, if youre not aboriginal, youre not the one to have a voice on the matter. Period.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 4 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:58:29 PM »
Are you finished being ignorant? Name one successful, major social change that's happened without non-oppressed people speaking up in support of the oppressed. Just one. I'll wait. Because it doesn't apply to suffrage, Israel, the Civil Rights Movement, the end of the White Australia Policy, the end of apartheid, the Arab Spring, Black Lives Matter...

And ESPECIALLY because they were on PALM ISLAND of all places, which is mostly known in Australia for BLM-style riots after police murdered an Indigenous man in custody in 2004, I'm ABSOLUTELY going to speak up about it. And I will NEVER feel guilty for doing so.

Also, there are two schools on the island, so even IF that's all they wanted to do, there was another option.
