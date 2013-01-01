Show content

whiny girls on TAR US, but we have Dolor, who is related to Nigerian royalty, being cocky and whiny at times instead, and his partner Holly is the one keeping things together for them since the first leg.It's an interesting dynamic that I'm surprised I haven't seen more often in TAR.

and Jude & Shannon don't look like they would've survived this leg either. Malaan & Tina go. There wasn't an equalizer during the leg so that partially screwed them over, and I think they would've been fine this leg if it wasn't for the dino puzzle penalty from last leg. At least they got to race another leg considering they could've gone on the previous episode,

Leg 4 being very linear, there was no way for them to catch up all the way to the top again unless the 9 teams before them all screwed up. At least I'm glad they're not eliminated. Meanwhile, it would've been sad but interesting to see them get U-turned instead, because clearly, they're the strong team who happens to be at the back of the pack.

This episode was okay. The whole leg felt linear in a way. They flew to Townsville during the pit stop and didn't have any equalizer. The detour was interesting because memorizing something and reciting it for 25 seconds looked faster than waiting for 15 minutes for the pizza to be ready, but it was pretty balanced I guess. The grass cutting route info was boring. It's very chore-like but it did shuffle some placements so that's great at least.First U-turn of the season! Like what a racer said in the episode, "I did not understand the logic of it."The team who used the U-turn even said they U-turned that team because they know they wouldn't be eliminated. Like... why U-turn someone to just make them suffer but still keep them in the race?What it did was add fuel to the fire, which was very fun to watch considering we usually get a lot ofSad to seeThe rule of the First Class pass is weird. I don't get why they let the team who skipped the previous leg, as a reward for winning 2 legs ago, had to draw from the bag their order of departure. It makes winning a non-elimination leg a double-edged sword, and withAlmost forgot... The local dance was cool. Always enjoy seeing local culture in TAR.It's an okay episode, and it could've been better if they didn't fly to Townsville during the pit stop, because the linearity made the leg a bit too predictable. I'm glad the U-turn drama made up for it at least, even though that was not a smart U-turn.