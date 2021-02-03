Enjoyed this leg of the race once again! 🤩 All the ARIs were challenging, and the detour was equally difficult. I enjoyed seeing
Shane & Deb
win the leg after
almost winning the previous one and being invisible during the first leg.
It's also nice to see this season have leg prizes for every leg so far, which is a nice improvement from TAR Aus 4.
Finally got to see the Salvage and Sabotage come into play, and the advantage and disadvantage were respectively huge! Holly & Dolor get to leave for the following day first despite arriving at the sign up board in
9th.
The sabotage impacted Jude & Shannon's race, and part of me thinks they
would've survived the leg if it wasn't for that, but having arrived last at the previous leg, if they had a different penalty instead of the sabotage, I'm not optimistic that they'd survive the leg either.
The footrace for last was epic though!!! It reminded me of TAR30 Leg 1 immediately with
2 teams on a footrace for last and one team waiting out a penalty! It wasn't a photo finish,
but that was so close!!!
I'm sad to see
Jude & Shannon
go, but they remind me of
Trish & Amy from TAR Canada 7. They had their chance with the non-elimination leg anyway, and they got to survive an extra leg for that. I don't see them going far with that performance, even though they're fun and sweet to watch.
It helps that this season and franchise shows episodes in a bit over an hour without commercials, whereas the US version shows in 43 minutes without commercials. For an early boot, I think they're
pretty awesome and memorable!
UwU
As for
Dwes & Kat's return, it's a production decision so... :| On one hand, it may seem unfair to the mums who got the sabotage, but on the other hand, they were indeed lowkey screwed by a search task. I have no strong opinion for this.
*shrug* However... (future spoiler alert)
They didn't make the final leg anyway, so it wouldn't matter too much in the end.
Overall, I'm glad to
have them back!
Also, a
medical elimination for the 2nd season in a row
on the preview??? D:
It's just 3 episodes in and I'm so excited for what's more to come from it!