Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread  (Read 814 times)

TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: February 03, 2021, 01:24:56 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: February 03, 2021, 01:25:37 AM »
The race rages on through Queensland as we visit Longreach and Winton tonight! 👊

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: February 03, 2021, 01:26:09 AM »
The Race is heading to the outback for the GREAT AUSSIE DUNNY DERBY! Which team will get flushed away?

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/210948180754921/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: February 03, 2021, 01:27:17 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: Our Dunny Derby is going to be one to remember, just ask The Childhood Friends 😉

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/321495602623668/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: February 03, 2021, 01:28:10 AM »
Uh oh! In the ultimate race to the finish line, one team will face a major setback, could it mean the end of their journey? Find out 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: February 03, 2021, 02:40:21 AM »
So theyre back... thats pathetic.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: February 03, 2021, 02:41:25 AM »
Alright I'm done with this season.

Apparently finishing last the first leg gets you rewarded while survivng the first leg causes you to not be able to have a member talk during the leg.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: February 03, 2021, 02:44:19 AM »
Must admit I am also really disappointed.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: February 03, 2021, 04:24:07 AM »
I'm honestly happy they're back like they lowkey got screwed with a searching task in the first leg.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: February 03, 2021, 09:26:15 AM »
Enjoyed this leg of the race once again! 🤩 All the ARIs were challenging, and the detour was equally difficult. I enjoyed seeing
Show content
Shane & Deb
win the leg after
Show content
almost winning the previous one and being invisible during the first leg.
It's also nice to see this season have leg prizes for every leg so far, which is a nice improvement from TAR Aus 4.

Finally got to see the Salvage and Sabotage come into play, and the advantage and disadvantage were respectively huge! Holly & Dolor get to leave for the following day first despite arriving at the sign up board in
Show content
9th.
The sabotage impacted Jude & Shannon's race, and part of me thinks they
Show content
would've survived the leg if it wasn't for that, but having arrived last at the previous leg, if they had a different penalty instead of the sabotage, I'm not optimistic that they'd survive the leg either.
The footrace for last was epic though!!! It reminded me of TAR30 Leg 1 immediately with
Show content
2 teams on a footrace for last and one team waiting out a penalty! It wasn't a photo finish,
but that was so close!!! I'm sad to see
Show content
Jude & Shannon
go, but they remind me of
Show content
Trish & Amy from TAR Canada 7. They had their chance with the non-elimination leg anyway, and they got to survive an extra leg for that. I don't see them going far with that performance, even though they're fun and sweet to watch.
It helps that this season and franchise shows episodes in a bit over an hour without commercials, whereas the US version shows in 43 minutes without commercials. For an early boot, I think they're
Show content
pretty awesome and memorable!
UwU

As for
Show content
Dwes & Kat's return, it's a production decision so... :| On one hand, it may seem unfair to the mums who got the sabotage, but on the other hand, they were indeed lowkey screwed by a search task. I have no strong opinion for this.
*shrug* However... (future spoiler alert)
Show content
They didn't make the final leg anyway, so it wouldn't matter too much in the end.
Overall, I'm glad to
Show content
have them back!

Also, a
Show content
medical elimination for the 2nd season in a row
on the preview??? D:

It's just 3 episodes in and I'm so excited for what's more to come from it!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: February 03, 2021, 10:49:55 AM »
This has been an interesting week.

The dunny derby was a fun start.
The dinosaur skeleton wasn't easy even excluding the bone breaking aspect.
The road train task was pretty physical.
The Detour was tedious farm work.

Happy to see
Show content
Shane & Deb pull off a win.

With regards to
Show content
Dwes & Katherine, I can see why production decided to bring a team back considering the length of this season. This was an unusual circumstance considering a team left on a NEL. To anyone saying this is unfair, I've seen far worse unfairness on international TAR.

While I found Holly & Dolor funny last leg,
Show content
openly flaunting copying off other teams came off as annoying.

Show content
That was heartbreaking for Jude & Shannon to lose by seconds.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: February 03, 2021, 12:50:14 PM »
It's because they were a team shorter than planned. People often accuse TAR production of moving NELs around to save who they want. This proves they can't.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: February 03, 2021, 05:07:44 PM »
Just got caught up with this Season and I have to say I'm really enjoying it. 

I don't mind Shane & Deb getting no airtime in the first episode as
Show content
they were the stars of the next 2 Legs.
 Loved that they nearly won Leg 2, and got the win Leg 3!

Show content
As for Dwes & Catherine returning, I can see why some people are annoyed but as it's so early in the race, I'm not too bothered by it.  Also, as we know from the announcements, they're planning to have that big Team Alliance thing during a future Leg so they obviously need an even number of Teams. Having the Twins quit completely messes this up. So production either had to implement another NEL somewhere,  which means creating a new Sabotage / Salvage pass, or just bring back a team. So I can see the justification for it.
  It certainly isn't a reason to stop watching the Season, at least not for me!

Looking forward to next week!  :conf:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: February 03, 2021, 08:14:25 PM »
Episode Three Thoughts

Well, let's just say this episode was... interesting! Firstly, I do not agree with production's decision to bring back the Kimberley Cousins to replace the Twin Models. Since when does finishing last on the first leg of the Race reward you with a place back into the competition? I also do not like the First Class Pass or the Salvage/Sabotage Pass. The Salvage/Sabotage Pass is unfair on both ways and just because you won an non-elimination leg, you should be expected to the Race in the next leg!

Now, onto the tasks. I found them quite routine and boring. Polish solar panels is easy, collecting wool is easy, watching teams change a truck tire is boring and watching teams assemble a dinosaur exhibit is boring. The only task I got a laugh out of is the dunny derby, for some reason that extremely hilarious and extremely Australian! I'd imagine this might happen in every single rural Australian town at least once a year!  :lol: :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: February 03, 2021, 08:19:47 PM »
The Cowboy's wheel blunder has The Power Couple close on their tail! #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/424400405542761/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: February 03, 2021, 08:20:14 PM »
Where are our Dinosaur nerds at? How do you do this?
- Sincerely every team on the #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/3589580517746239/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: February 03, 2021, 08:20:37 PM »
For this leg of the race, our teams are getting amongst some real Aussie culture...The Dunny Derby! 🚽 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/442180043491988/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:19:07 AM »
Did I miss it, but did we see the super sikh at all? Aren't they supose to enjoy some reward also? Or the reward was just to chill all day?
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:48:36 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 11:19:07 AM
Did I miss it, but did we see the super sikh at all? Aren't they supose to enjoy some reward also? Or the reward was just to chill all day?

Nope. Not in this episode at all, they never even said what the luxury day activity was.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 3 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:47:23 PM »
They were mentioned in passing in Beau's pre-opening recap at the beginning of the episode. They just enjoyed some spa day or whatever:


