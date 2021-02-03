Show content

Enjoyed this leg of the race once again! 🤩 All the ARIs were challenging, and the detour was equally difficult. I enjoyed seeingwin the leg afterIt's also nice to see this season have leg prizes for every leg so far, which is a nice improvement from TAR Aus 4.Finally got to see the Salvage and Sabotage come into play, and the advantage and disadvantage were respectively huge! Holly & Dolor get to leave for the following day first despite arriving at the sign up board inThe sabotage impacted Jude & Shannon's race, and part of me thinks theyThe footrace for last was epic though!!! It reminded me of TAR30 Leg 1 immediately withbut that wasI'm sad to seego, but they remind me ofIt helps that this season and franchise shows episodes in a bit over an hour without commercials, whereas the US version shows in 43 minutes without commercials. For an early boot, I think they'reUwUAs for*shrug* However... (future spoiler alert)Overall, I'm glad toAlso, aon the preview??? D:It's just 3 episodes in and I'm so excited for what's more to come from it!