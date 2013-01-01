Can appreciate a leg that gave both a close finish for first and last.
Loved the lifeguard task. Can totally relate to the racers with glasses on this task. If you do flip into the water, guess the safest place is when there are dozens of lifeguards around you.
The synchronized swimming and motocross are both classic tasks.
The UGG task is kanda random with the addition of mousetraps.
The Telstra sign became reminiscent of the Almaty meat bazaar on TAR 32 once the pub got involved.
Holly & Dolor were absolutely ridiculous with getting a cab at the airport, Dolor missing the map and binoculars, their one-sided rivalry with the mums, Dolor trying to reclaim his manhood after swimming, and Holly's impatience at the AquaLoop.
Quite a sad exit for Alex & Jack. If TAR wasn't going to be a healthy environment, then they made the right decision.