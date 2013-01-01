« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Today at 12:06:53 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:07:24 AM »
Get ready for the race to heat up on the Gold Coast ☀️

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:49 AM »
Things are heating up on the Gold Coast as our racers face one of the TOUGHEST legs ever

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/941000936639089/
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:08:22 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: As the race heats up, the rough surf conditions prove tougher to handle than expected 🌊

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/893136101436440/
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:08:58 AM »
Tonight, one team will quit the toughest race yet!

The Amazing Race Australia, 7.30 on 10.

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:15:26 AM »
BRING👏IT👏ON👏.

Our toughest season EVER continues 7.30 tonight on 10 #AmazingRaceAU

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:50:12 AM »
Well the parents are at least getting airtime this episode!

Poor Malaan/Tina are still invisible so far.

Ashleigh/Amanda continuing to get the dunce edit

Very sweet moment from the twins. I was expecting two cocky arrogant guys from them and got quite the opposite!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:52:22 AM »
So are the Kimberley cousins returning?

I'm really confused now.

Possibly they let anybody continue to "run" the race as long as they wanted to to help avoid spoilers?

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:20:40 AM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 02:52:22 AM
So are the Kimberley cousins returning?

I'm really confused now.

Possibly they let anybody continue to "run" the race as long as they wanted to to help avoid spoilers?
Show content
Im starting to think this too...
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:36:29 AM »
It seems like being part of the middle teams is kind of just a dead point for airtime.

Sefa/Jessica and the dad/daughter had A TON the first episode yet very little this time.

Meanwhile the mom and dad have gotten a lot this episode but none the first

Really Mataan/Tina is the only team we haven't gotten anything from yet
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:41:19 AM »
The GC girls consistently bumbling their way to the front of the pack is so hilarious to me. I agree about the childhood girls, I want to see them more but the camera is just giving them nothing.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:52:08 AM »
Mataan has to be one of the most beautiful people I've ever seen.

They had a really interesting backstory.

So I'm sad but honestly not that surprised they've been so invisible thus far
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:35:03 AM »
Interesting Sabotage penalty, though.
Show content
One team member is not allowed to talk all of next leg.

(I could think of a few past American racers that would have been interesting on, hehe)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:07:41 AM by Maanca »
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:10:04 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 05:35:03 AM
(I could think of a few past American racers that would have been interesting on, hehe)

Yep me too. But any of the racers that I think of would also have failed the sabotage and (I suspect) would have had to take some sort of penalty.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:17 AM »
Can appreciate a leg that gave both a close finish for first and last.

Loved the lifeguard task. Can totally relate to the racers with glasses on this task. If you do flip into the water, guess the safest place is when there are dozens of lifeguards around you.
The synchronized swimming and motocross are both classic tasks.
The UGG task is kanda random with the addition of mousetraps.
The Telstra sign became reminiscent of the Almaty meat bazaar on TAR 32 once the pub got involved.

Holly & Dolor were absolutely ridiculous with getting a cab at the airport, Dolor missing the map and binoculars, their one-sided rivalry with the mums, Dolor trying to reclaim his manhood after swimming, and Holly's impatience at the AquaLoop.

Show content
Quite a sad exit for Alex & Jack. If TAR wasn't going to be a healthy environment, then they made the right decision.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:54:56 AM »
It was sad and shocking
Show content
to see Alex & Jack withdraw from the race for mental health reasons after coming in 2nd on the 1st leg. :'( A similar withdrawal reason happened in the Challenge recently. It's crazy and unexpected when this happens from a viewer's perspective, but I absolutely respect this decision and hope things get better for them soon.

Tasks this leg were pretty good! The ARI was on team communication. The detour was between synchronized swimming and a luck task. We also get a roadblock this leg, which TAR Aus 4 lacked a lot of. I like how the pit stop clue was leading them to a signboard with the actual pit stop location, rather than the usual!

The waterslide finish was really cool, and it reminded me of finishes like the zipline one in TAR31, or swimming the length of the pool in TAR6, or the fruit basket on the head in TAR27. The footrace for 1st was great to watch, and I like the first class pass twist in the way that it can make teams more competitive. Some teams race for not-last, but with the first class pass, it can motivate teams to race for 1st. I also enjoyed the footrace for last. Both footraces were amazing! I'm looking forward to see how advantageous and disadvantageous these salvage & sabotage twists will be. It's an improvement from the "speedbumps" of TAR Aus 4.

It's just 2 episodes so far, and I can say that it's already better than TAR Aus 4, which obviously looked like they struggled with budget that time, so this is a really great improvement!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:08 PM by Platrium »
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 2 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:41:41 PM »
I LOVED THIS EPISODE!  :conf:

Go Shane and Deb!
