Remember how last season was built so each week was in a different place because of the double-leg visits? This season looks like it might be doing that too.



Week 1 (Queensland):

Monday - Leg 1, Daintree Rainforest

Tuesday - Leg 2, Brisbane/Gold Coast

Wednesday - Leg 3, Longreach/Winton



Week 2 (more Queensland):

Monday - Leg 4, Townsville

Tuesday - Leg 5, Magnetic Island

Wednesday - Leg 6, Cairns



Week 3 (Northern Territory):

Monday - Leg 7, unknown location; the Tiwi Islands were hinted at before filming but we never got spoilers from there

Tuesday - Leg 8, Darwin

Wednesday - Leg 9, Kata Tjuta/Alice Springs



Week 4 (South Australia)

Monday - Leg 10, Coober Pedy

Tuesday - Leg 11, Adelaide/Barossa Valley

Wednesday - Leg 12, Port Lincoln



Week 5 (Western Australia)

Legs 13 to 15 - Esperance, Kalgoorlie, and Broome in some order. All confirmed but dates unknown; with six full days between the Port Lincoln and Hobart spoilers, my educated guess is buses or similar across the Great Australian Bight to Esperance on Day 1, the leg there on Day 2, Kalgoorlie the next day, a rest day on Day 4, Broome on Day 5, and then a full day of travel between Broome and Hobart, which would require connections.



Week 6 (Tasmania):

Monday - Leg 16, Hobart

Tuesday - Leg 17, New Norfolk

Wednesday - Leg 18, Launceston (uncertain but implied by Beau)



Week 7 (New South Wales):

Monday - Leg 19, unknown location (likely a long drive from Sydney to Dubbo, along the highways through the Blue Mountains, Bathurst, and Orange)

Tuesday - Leg 20, Mudgee/Bulgong

Wednesday - Leg 21, Newcastle (best access to the Hunter Valley for the Pit Stop)



Final week (more NSW/ACT finale):

Monday - Leg 22, Coffs Harbour (I thought "Woolgoolga" is Beau's video was just him stumbling over either "Bulgong" or "Kalgoorlie" but it's an actual town near this regional centre)

Tuesday - Leg 23, Broken Hill

Wednesday - Leg 24, Canberra



Spoiler dates line up. Travel options line up. Fits their established structure. The only query I have with this now is... why were the Townsville and Magnetic Island legs filmed three days apart when they're LITERALLY right next to each other? The only thing I can think of is maybe they paused the race to sort out the Tasmania legs we know got added during filming, except the reopening of Tasmania's borders was announced four days before filming even began.