TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
Skye-Blue & Jake, Siblings (Victoria)
Relation: Siblings
Skye-Blue and Jake arent just siblings, theyre also friends and experienced travel buddies. While they get along most of the time, theyve been known to have a squabble or two when Skye-Blue gets hangry.

At a towering 65, Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the race. Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, Skye-Blue has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants.

Together, they hope to prove that they can do anything thats thrown their way, and to inspire people to never give up!

What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?

Skye-Blue: I guess being told no and that I cant more times in my life than not, because of my arm. People take one look and make their mind up on the spot. I have heard the word no more times than I have yes and thats okay. Keep bringing on the nos because to me that just means not yet. Knock me down; Ill keep getting up. Put a speed bump in my way and Ill just find a way to get over or around it. I am a very stubborn, determined, and driven individual and I owe that to the way I was bought up and the outlook I have on life.

What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in the Race?

Jake: Being 65 will definitely help more than it will hinder. Additionally, my adventure-seeking attitude and willingness to give everything a go.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
Skye-Blue and Jake smashed through those obstacles and earnt themselves 1st place! What a brilliant effort from The Siblings! 💙 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
When they say they'd do ANYTHING to win...they mean it 👏 Congrats to Skye-Blue and Jake for going all out to snag the win in Hobart! #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/356792342129900/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
The Siblings bared it all and skinny dipped their way through the Fast Forward 🏊‍♂️ #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/874855386628215/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
They came first place in the last leg of the race, but will getting lost land the Siblings in hot water? #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/189161442644727/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
Skye-Blue and Jake overcame so many hurdles during their time on the race, it will be hard to see them go 💙 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/297357271746401/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
From the start, Skye-Blue and Jake were fierce competitors and gave the race their all. It will be hard to see them go 🥺  #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
What an awesome bloody article about Skye-Blue and other amazing disabled people on Australian RTV! :2hearts:

Quote
Skye-Blue Henderson, who does not identify as having a disability, said she had one defiant reason for appearing on The Amazing Race Australia.

When she was asked why she was applying, she was very direct with producers.

"After the initial application, there was the stage two process, which was two Skype interviews in which the question was asked: 'Why have you applied for The Amazing Race?'

"I was very direct with my response as I only had one reason to really push me to do the show and that was to show Australia that no matter your difference, you are capable of absolutely anything."

Ms Henderson said unfortunately most people make assumptions based on what people look like.

"As they judge and make up their minds based on the thought process: 'I can't think of how I would do that with one hand so she can't'  it is that stigma that really pushed me.

''My whole life I have had people say 'no' and 'you can't' more times than anything else and having this incredible experience grant me the opportunity to really crush that stigma and belief was amazing, and life changing, for so many."

Asked how she was treated by production staff and the other contestants, Ms Henderson said she was treated equally.

"I think the process of me being on the show really changed the perspective of not only the viewers but also everyone I was surrounded by.

"Production, other staff and the other contestants saw me as a competitor there to win and push beyond my limits just like everyone else.

"We were all there for the same reasons and it was an equal playing fieldI was not treated any differently to anyone else."

Ms Henderson said the entire cast and crew had access to psychologists on The Amazing Race.

"All contestants speak with them one-on-one before starting the journey that is," she said.

She personally never needed to speak to them during or after the race, however, they were there if she needed their help.


https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-21/australian-reality-tv-helping-to-crush-stigma-around-disability/100226466
