« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)  (Read 404 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5876
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
« on: January 13, 2021, 05:53:26 PM »


Skye-Blue & Jake, Siblings (Victoria)
Relation: Siblings
Occupation: TBD

Skye-Blue and Jake arent just siblings, theyre also friends and experienced travel buddies. While they get along most of the time, theyve been known to have a squabble or two when Skye-Blue gets hangry.

At a towering 65, Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the race. Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, Skye-Blue has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants.

Together, they hope to prove that they can do anything thats thrown their way, and to inspire people to never give up!

Get to know Team Siblings

What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?

Skye-Blue: I guess being told no and that I cant more times in my life than not, because of my arm. People take one look and make their mind up on the spot. I have heard the word no more times than I have yes and thats okay. Keep bringing on the nos because to me that just means not yet. Knock me down; Ill keep getting up. Put a speed bump in my way and Ill just find a way to get over or around it. I am a very stubborn, determined, and driven individual and I owe that to the way I was bought up and the outlook I have on life.

What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in the Race?

Jake: Being 65 will definitely help more than it will hinder. Additionally, my adventure-seeking attitude and willingness to give everything a go.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5876
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
« Reply #1 on: January 13, 2021, 05:54:28 PM »
« Last Edit: January 19, 2021, 01:17:49 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5876
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
« Reply #2 on: January 13, 2021, 05:55:05 PM »
Skye-Blue & Jake's Race History

Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5876
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
« Reply #3 on: January 13, 2021, 05:55:23 PM »
Alternative Cast Pic

« Last Edit: January 19, 2021, 01:10:45 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5876
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
« Reply #4 on: February 09, 2021, 05:23:52 PM »
Skye-Blue and Jake smashed through those obstacles and earnt themselves 1st place! What a brilliant effort from The Siblings! 💙 #AmazingRaceAU

Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5876
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:56:13 AM »
When they say they'd do ANYTHING to win...they mean it 👏 Congrats to Skye-Blue and Jake for going all out to snag the win in Hobart! #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/356792342129900/
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5876
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:56:35 AM »
The Siblings bared it all and skinny dipped their way through the Fast Forward 🏊‍♂️ #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/874855386628215/
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5876
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Skye-Blue & Jake (Siblings)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:59:45 AM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 