Skye-Blue & Jake, Siblings (Victoria)
Relation:
Siblings Occupation:
TBD
Skye-Blue and Jake arent just siblings, theyre also friends and experienced travel buddies. While they get along most of the time, theyve been known to have a squabble or two when Skye-Blue gets hangry.
At a towering 65, Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the race. Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, Skye-Blue has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants.
Together, they hope to prove that they can do anything thats thrown their way, and to inspire people to never give up!Get to know Team Siblings
What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?
Skye-Blue: I guess being told no and that I cant more times in my life than not, because of my arm. People take one look and make their mind up on the spot. I have heard the word no more times than I have yes and thats okay. Keep bringing on the nos because to me that just means not yet. Knock me down; Ill keep getting up. Put a speed bump in my way and Ill just find a way to get over or around it. I am a very stubborn, determined, and driven individual and I owe that to the way I was bought up and the outlook I have on life.What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in the Race?
Jake: Being 65 will definitely help more than it will hinder. Additionally, my adventure-seeking attitude and willingness to give everything a go.