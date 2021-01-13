SiblingsTBDSkye-Blue and Jake arent just siblings, theyre also friends and experienced travel buddies. While they get along most of the time, theyve been known to have a squabble or two when Skye-Blue gets hangry.At a towering 65, Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the race. Skye-Blue was born without a left hand, but doesnt let that hold her back! After a lifetime of people underestimating her, Skye-Blue has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants.Together, they hope to prove that they can do anything thats thrown their way, and to inspire people to never give up!Skye-Blue: I guess being told no and that I cant more times in my life than not, because of my arm. People take one look and make their mind up on the spot. I have heard the word no more times than I have yes and thats okay. Keep bringing on the nos because to me that just means not yet. Knock me down; Ill keep getting up. Put a speed bump in my way and Ill just find a way to get over or around it. I am a very stubborn, determined, and driven individual and I owe that to the way I was bought up and the outlook I have on life.Jake: Being 65 will definitely help more than it will hinder. Additionally, my adventure-seeking attitude and willingness to give everything a go.