Shane & Deb, Parents (New South Wales)
Relation:
Married Occupation:
Postman (Shane)
Firefighter (Deb)
It was an exceptionally tough 2020 for postie Shane and his firefighter wife Deb. But theyre ready to rise from the ashes and prove to their kids that anything is possible!
After Shane was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Deb lost her gym during COVID-19, the couple who have done so much to help those around them, needed to take a step back and help themselves.
With Shanes health taking a positive turn, this outdoor-loving, ultra-competitive team are ready for the race of a lifetime. Throughout Shanes illness, the couples finances took a hit, so the $250,000 grand prize would help them bounce back.Get to know Team Parents
What would you do with the prize money?
Shane: Have a BBQ to thank all the people that helped me while I was unwell. Id also pay off the rest of my medical bills and buy back the family ski boat, which we had to sell to help pay for my operation.What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?
Deb: Helping to keep Shane positive through his ordeal with prostate cancer and keeping the kids in a positive frame of mind.