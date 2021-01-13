« previous next »
TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« on: January 13, 2021, 05:49:34 PM »


Shane & Deb, Parents (New South Wales)
Relation: Married
Occupation: Postman (Shane)
                             Firefighter (Deb)

It was an exceptionally tough 2020 for postie Shane and his firefighter wife Deb. But theyre ready to rise from the ashes and prove to their kids that anything is possible!

After Shane was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Deb lost her gym during COVID-19, the couple who have done so much to help those around them, needed to take a step back and help themselves.

With Shanes health taking a positive turn, this outdoor-loving, ultra-competitive team are ready for the race of a lifetime. Throughout Shanes illness, the couples finances took a hit, so the $250,000 grand prize would help them bounce back.

Get to know Team Parents

What would you do with the prize money?

Shane: Have a BBQ to thank all the people that helped me while I was unwell. Id also pay off the rest of my medical bills and buy back the family ski boat, which we had to sell to help pay for my operation.

What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?

Deb: Helping to keep Shane positive through his ordeal with prostate cancer and keeping the kids in a positive frame of mind.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #1 on: January 13, 2021, 05:49:58 PM »
Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #2 on: January 13, 2021, 05:51:10 PM »
Shane & Deb's Race History

Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #3 on: January 13, 2021, 05:51:31 PM »
Alternative Cast Pic

Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #4 on: February 03, 2021, 08:19:25 PM »
Your kids will be proud Shane and Deb! Well done on your first win! 👏 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #5 on: February 03, 2021, 09:03:28 PM »
Favourite team this season!!! Loving them :luvya:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:17:47 AM »
Their performance is quite surprising!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:20:21 AM »
My favorite team <3
Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:43:06 AM »
I am so sad they are out like that. They were my favourite team. They just seem like all around nice people who were super excited to do the race.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:39:36 AM »
Such a shame to see them go, I'm actually starting to root for them :(
Re: TAR Australia 5: Shane & Deb (Parents)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:21:01 PM »
Heartbreaking to see them go like this.  :'(  They had the potential to become one of the greatest older teams ever.
