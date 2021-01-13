MarriedPostman (Shane)Firefighter (Deb)It was an exceptionally tough 2020 for postie Shane and his firefighter wife Deb. But theyre ready to rise from the ashes and prove to their kids that anything is possible!After Shane was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Deb lost her gym during COVID-19, the couple who have done so much to help those around them, needed to take a step back and help themselves.With Shanes health taking a positive turn, this outdoor-loving, ultra-competitive team are ready for the race of a lifetime. Throughout Shanes illness, the couples finances took a hit, so the $250,000 grand prize would help them bounce back.Shane: Have a BBQ to thank all the people that helped me while I was unwell. Id also pay off the rest of my medical bills and buy back the family ski boat, which we had to sell to help pay for my operation.Deb: Helping to keep Shane positive through his ordeal with prostate cancer and keeping the kids in a positive frame of mind.