TAR Australia 5: Malaan & Tina (Childhood Friends)

TAR Australia 5: Malaan & Tina (Childhood Friends)
Malaan & Tina, Childhood Friends (Victoria)
Relation: Friends
Occupation: International Model (Malaan)
                            Senior Policy Advisor (Tina)

After 20 years of friendship, high-achievers Malaan and Tina are gearing up for the trip of a lifetime. Malaan is an international model, studying towards a degree in Business, and Tina is a Senior Policy Advisor, with an interest in politics.

Born in South Sudan, they moved to other parts of Africa as refugees before making their way to Australia. Inspired by the United Nations workers in her refugee camp, Tina went on to work for the UN, protecting human rights under international law.

While Malaan is a fitness junkie, Tina is ultracompetitive. Theyve travelled internationally together but are excited for the opportunity to explore their backyard on the Race.

Get to know Team Childhood Friends

What are you looking forward to the most on The Amazing Race Australia?

Malaan: The experience, adventure, and seeing Australia through a lens but being in the picture. I have always said I would like to travel around Australia, and this is best way to experience it.

What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?

Tina: When I was nine years old, my family moved to Australia for a better life. It was my father, my three siblings and I. My mother and my youngest sister did not travel with the rest of the family, so I didnt see them for three years. There was no Skype or WhatsApp during this time, we only spoke occasionally
Re: TAR Australia 5: Malaan & Tina (Childhood Friends)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Malaan & Tina (Childhood Friends)
Malaan & Tina's Race History

Re: TAR Australia 5: Malaan & Tina (Childhood Friends)
Alternative Cast Pic


Re: TAR Australia 5: Malaan & Tina (Childhood Friends)
The Childhood Friends fought as hard as they could to get away from the tail-end of the pack, but sadly they were the last team to check-in 🙁 

#AmazingRaceAU continues, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/articles/one-mistake-can-cost-you-so-much-malaan-ajang-and-tina-kuek-eliminated-from-the-amazing-race/tpa210205egljk?fbclid=IwAR07t7OQCGsZ2Bmzx1q8jFz5B5nkBCCVwHxPwHRE-6Eu2XF7WsufYeJanqo
Re: TAR Australia 5: Malaan & Tina (Childhood Friends)
Let's share some love for Malaan and Tina - while their time in the race was short, we'll gonna miss their incredible positivity 💙

#AmazingRaceAU

