FriendsInternational Model (Malaan)Senior Policy Advisor (Tina)After 20 years of friendship, high-achievers Malaan and Tina are gearing up for the trip of a lifetime. Malaan is an international model, studying towards a degree in Business, and Tina is a Senior Policy Advisor, with an interest in politics.Born in South Sudan, they moved to other parts of Africa as refugees before making their way to Australia. Inspired by the United Nations workers in her refugee camp, Tina went on to work for the UN, protecting human rights under international law.While Malaan is a fitness junkie, Tina is ultracompetitive. Theyve travelled internationally together but are excited for the opportunity to explore their backyard on the Race.Malaan: The experience, adventure, and seeing Australia through a lens but being in the picture. I have always said I would like to travel around Australia, and this is best way to experience it.Tina: When I was nine years old, my family moved to Australia for a better life. It was my father, my three siblings and I. My mother and my youngest sister did not travel with the rest of the family, so I didnt see them for three years. There was no Skype or WhatsApp during this time, we only spoke occasionally