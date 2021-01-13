« previous next »
TAR Australia 5: Jude & Shannon (Mums)
Jude & Shannon, Mums (Queensland)
Relation: Friends
Occupation: TBD

Jude and Shannon are best friends who met through their kids, nearly 20 years ago. As devoted mums, running the Race means theyll finally be able to do something for themselves - with no husband or kids to wrangle!

For these outgoing mums, their social game will be their strength. Their warmth and banter are enough to win anyone over.

Ultra-competitive, loud, and secret comedians, Jude and Shannon feel theyre often underestimated, but are ready to make their kids proud!

Get to know Team Mums

Whats the best/ worst part of travelling with your teammate?

Jude: Best part is that there are zero boundaries between us so we are 100% ourselves. We call it as we see it and are constantly laughing (note to self we need to practice our pelvic floor exercises!). Worst is waking up early, because Shannon rises with the sun.

What would you do with the prize money?

Shannon: We would combine our families and go for a fabulous night out. Some to the kids to help with uni debt and the boring mortgage.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jude & Shannon (Mums)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jude & Shannon (Mums)
Jude & Shannon's Race History

Re: TAR Australia 5: Jude & Shannon (Mums)
Alternative Cast Pic
Alternative Cast Pic

Re: TAR Australia 5: Jude & Shannon (Mums)
The mums pushed themselves to the limit tonight - there's plenty to be proud of 💪 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Jude & Shannon (Mums)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jude & Shannon (Mums)
A cracking effort from our Mumma Bears- better luck next time 👏  #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Jude & Shannon (Mums)
Our loveable mums had a tough final leg of the race, but never gave up and never stopped laughing 🙌 #AmazingRaceAU

https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/articles/no-one-would-ever-want-to-sabotage-us-mums-shannon-and-jude-farewell-the-amazing-race/tpa210203aophc?fbclid=IwAR0WxwL5AVEpG-KX72RW93L8NHJ6f6n7cwI2OYbijDVFx0jtcgm_WbTLY2c

Restricted to AUS. If anyone can find a non restricted copy or share with us please do?  :'(
