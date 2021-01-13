ExesDancersDance partners turned racers, Jordan and Violeta are ready to waltz ahead of the competition and take out the top prize!Having dated in high school, the pair are now close friends and dance partners who have travelled the globe, representing Australia at the highest level of dance.Passionate, hard-working and ambitious, their physical strength and experience in intense competitions will come in handy on the race. No stranger to the bright lights, Violeta was partnered with Travis Cloke on 10s Dancing With The Stars.Jordan: Weve spent, and continue to spend, all the money we earn on dancing, with no opportunity to make money and save. With the prize, we can really help get our lives into a positive place financially.Violeta: The worst part about travelling with Jordan is that he can get very flustered and wont listen to anybody! The best part however, is that he is extremely conscientious, so he is great with planning, money, directions and orientation.