« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Jordan & Violeta (Dancing Exes)  (Read 310 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5794
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5: Jordan & Violeta (Dancing Exes)
« on: January 13, 2021, 05:32:06 PM »


Jordan & Violeta, Dancing Exes (Victoria)
Relation: Exes
Occupation: Dancers

Dance partners turned racers, Jordan and Violeta are ready to waltz ahead of the competition and take out the top prize!

Having dated in high school, the pair are now close friends and dance partners who have travelled the globe, representing Australia at the highest level of dance.

Passionate, hard-working and ambitious, their physical strength and experience in intense competitions will come in handy on the race. No stranger to the bright lights, Violeta was partnered with Travis Cloke on 10s Dancing With The Stars.

Get to know Team Dancing Exes

What would you do with the prize money?

Jordan: Weve spent, and continue to spend, all the money we earn on dancing, with no opportunity to make money and save. With the prize, we can really help get our lives into a positive place financially.

Whats the best/worst part of travelling with your teammate?

Violeta: The worst part about travelling with Jordan is that he can get very flustered and wont listen to anybody! The best part however, is that he is extremely conscientious, so he is great with planning, money, directions and orientation.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5794
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jordan & Violeta (Dancing Exes)
« Reply #1 on: January 13, 2021, 05:32:41 PM »
« Last Edit: January 23, 2021, 05:00:03 PM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5794
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jordan & Violeta (Dancing Exes)
« Reply #2 on: January 13, 2021, 05:33:31 PM »
Jordan & Violeta's Race History

Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2483
  • <3
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jordan & Violeta (Dancing Exes)
« Reply #3 on: February 07, 2021, 02:22:07 AM »
Last leg they grew on me. Great attitude!
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5794
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jordan & Violeta (Dancing Exes)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 PM »
No matter how tough the race got...Jordan and Violeta stuck together until the very end 🖤🤍 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/182144816690679/
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5794
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jordan & Violeta (Dancing Exes)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 PM »
They danced their way into our hearts but unfortunately their race has come to an end - thank you Jordan and Violeta!

#AmazingRaceAU

Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5794
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jordan & Violeta (Dancing Exes)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:37:49 PM »
It takes TUNA to tango for The Dancing Exes 😂 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/3798178330229049/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 