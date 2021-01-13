« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Jobelle & Rani (Daughter & Dad)  (Read 306 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5679
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5: Jobelle & Rani (Daughter & Dad)
« on: January 13, 2021, 05:27:05 PM »


Jobelle & Rani, Daughter & Dad (Victoria)
Relation: Daughter & Dad
Occupation: Food Truck Owner (Rani)

Father-daughter team Jobelle and Rani can take the heat in the kitchen of their familys food truck, but will they swelter on the race of a lifetime? Originally from the Philippines, Rani and Jobelle moved to Australia 13 years ago in search of a brighter future.

As a child in the Philippines, Jobelle promised herself that she would one day go on The Amazing Race with her dad. Now, her childhood dream has become a reality, as she prepares to travel the unknown with her hard-working, jokecracking dad by her side. Rani runs a Filipino food truck with his family, specialising in street food, just like their grandma used to make.

Known for spontaneously bursting into song, this dynamic duo would use the prize money on treatment for their disabled brother and son, as well as setting up their futures.

Get to know Team Daughter & Dad

Why do you want to be on The Amazing Race Australia?

Jobelle: I was a kid in the Philippines when I started watching The Amazing Race. I clearly remember saying these words: when I grow up, I am going on that show with my dad. When they announced that The Amazing Race was coming back to Australia, I looked down at a giant belly baking a baby and I couldnt even see my toes. So, I thought I would wait. When the opportunity to apply for season two came up, we went for it and I am so thrilled to be here. I still cant believe this is real.

Do you have any travel horror stories?

Rani: I used to work on a cruise liner. There was a fuel spill in the engine room, so we tried to contain it and not create panic in the ship. It was like in the movies: the guests were partying the night away and down a few levels below, in the engine room we were trying to save all their lives and not let the ship sink

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5679
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jobelle & Rani (Daughter & Dad)
« Reply #1 on: January 13, 2021, 05:28:50 PM »
Saved
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5679
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jobelle & Rani (Daughter & Dad)
« Reply #2 on: January 13, 2021, 05:29:27 PM »
Jobelle & Rani's Race History

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5679
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jobelle & Rani (Daughter & Dad)
« Reply #3 on: January 13, 2021, 05:29:50 PM »
Alternative Cast Pic

« Last Edit: January 23, 2021, 04:52:31 PM by BourkieBoy »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2475
  • <3
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jobelle & Rani (Daughter & Dad)
« Reply #4 on: February 07, 2021, 02:22:58 AM »
They are the cutest! I'm happy everytime they're not last!
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5679
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jobelle & Rani (Daughter & Dad)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:22:04 PM »
Family always comes first! In an emotional elimination, we farewell Jobelle and Rani. Lots of love guys ❤️ #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/3833981949991804/
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5679
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jobelle & Rani (Daughter & Dad)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:08:32 PM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 