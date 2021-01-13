« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)  (Read 870 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« on: January 13, 2021, 05:23:06 PM »


Jaskirat & Anurag, Super Sikhs (New South Wales)
Relation: Friends
Occupation: TBD

Having met at a Summer Sikh youth camp 10 years ago, best mates Jaskirat and Anurag are extremely proud of their culture and want to show Australia what the Sikh fighting spirit is all about!

While Anurag is a gentle giant, Jaskirat is an undercover nerd. They live for adventure, the outdoors and pushing themselves to new limits!

From trekking the Inca Trail to an impromptu hike up Mt Agung, Jaskirat and Anurags mental and physical strength, as well as their ability to adapt is their biggest advantage.

Both men love being the centre of attention and would use the prize money to travel the globe.

Get to know Team Super Sikhs

Tell us a bit about your life and upbringing? Is there anything unique that stands out?

Jaskirat: Being a Sikh is core to my identity. Many people will look at my teammate and I as Sikhs who are on The Amazing Race. I see us as Australians on The Amazing Race who happen to be Sikh. Religion for me sets the foundation for my values I live by every day, but it does by no means confine me in a path different to any other Australian.

What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in the Race?

Anurag: Jas and I have been in challenging situations while travelling around the world, and we both know how to get the best out of each other in any situation. We just dont give up!
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #1 on: January 13, 2021, 05:23:24 PM »
Saved
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #2 on: January 13, 2021, 05:24:37 PM »
Jaskirat & Anurag's Race History

Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #3 on: January 13, 2021, 05:24:58 PM »
Alternative Cast Pic

« Last Edit: January 19, 2021, 01:09:46 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #4 on: February 01, 2021, 05:27:29 PM »
The Super Sikhs are already pushing it to the limit! 👊 #AmazingRaceAU

Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #5 on: February 02, 2021, 07:27:29 PM »
It's time for the Super Sikhs to give out their Sabotage and Salvage cards... who will they choose?

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1094125351010613/
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #6 on: February 15, 2021, 01:19:23 AM »
Another leg, another win for The Super Sikhs! 🙌  Jaskirat and Anurag are putting the other teams on notice! #AmazingRaceAU

Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #7 on: February 15, 2021, 09:18:34 PM »
The Super Sikhs prove once again that nice guys dont always finish last, but their big hearts couldnt save them from a Sabotage 😬

#AmazingRaceAU continues, 7.30 tonight on 10.

https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/articles/we-believe-in-you-dude-anurag-and-jaskirats-selfless-act-ends-in-sabotage/tpa210215hmkxb?fbclid=IwAR3zzhPxJV4bUvJN00nRH1e63oAn27twHkgIrV5mVqrGFHuZYvm_ZNkuxBE
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3106
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #8 on: February 15, 2021, 10:37:17 PM »
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2507
  • <3
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #9 on: February 18, 2021, 03:20:14 AM »
One can't dislike them even if they dominate the race.
What they did for Dwes was so beautiful.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #10 on: March 15, 2021, 02:56:11 AM »
The Super Sikhs race to the U-Turn board to make one of the biggest moves yet!  #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/133494252023809/
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #11 on: March 15, 2021, 02:56:41 AM »
The Super Sikhs have hustled their way back to the top, taking out 1st place in this leg of the Race 🔥 #AmazingRaceAU

Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #12 on: March 15, 2021, 11:11:02 PM »
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #13 on: March 15, 2021, 11:12:08 PM »
Sometimes all that comes between first and last is a needle in a haystack...and these guys never stopped staying positive 💙 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/939463296806210
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:10:48 AM »
Alliances are off the table...now it's game on for our Final 3 👊 #AmazingRaceAU

Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5992
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Jaskirat & Anurag (Super Sikhs)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:22:05 AM »
From selfless acts to stuffed kangaroo sabotages - it's been a rollercoaster journey to the Grand Finale for The Super Sikhs 💙 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1383530161981521/
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 