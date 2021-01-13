FriendsTBDHaving met at a Summer Sikh youth camp 10 years ago, best mates Jaskirat and Anurag are extremely proud of their culture and want to show Australia what the Sikh fighting spirit is all about!While Anurag is a gentle giant, Jaskirat is an undercover nerd. They live for adventure, the outdoors and pushing themselves to new limits!From trekking the Inca Trail to an impromptu hike up Mt Agung, Jaskirat and Anurags mental and physical strength, as well as their ability to adapt is their biggest advantage.Both men love being the centre of attention and would use the prize money to travel the globe.Jaskirat: Being a Sikh is core to my identity. Many people will look at my teammate and I as Sikhs who are on The Amazing Race. I see us as Australians on The Amazing Race who happen to be Sikh. Religion for me sets the foundation for my values I live by every day, but it does by no means confine me in a path different to any other Australian.Anurag: Jas and I have been in challenging situations while travelling around the world, and we both know how to get the best out of each other in any situation. We just dont give up!