CoupleInvestment Banking Lawyer (Holly)Former Soccer Player (Dolor)A true modern love story, it all started when Dolor slid into Hollys DMs five years ago, and theyve been dating ever since!Theres a lot more to lawyer, Holly, than meets the eye. Although she may seem like a living Barbie doll, shes the youngest internal investment banking lawyer at her workplace, where she works on the stock exchange floor, while cutting down stereotypes.Related to the Nigerian Royal Family, its only natural that Dolor chase the crown! A former professional soccer player who grew up in a household with seven siblings, he knows exactly how to sneak his way past the competition.Ambitious, driven, and willing to do anything to win, this high-flying power couple want to be the first interracial couple to win The Amazing Race Australia.Holly: Becoming a lawyer. And not only becoming a lawyer, but working for the company and exact role Ive wanted to do, ever since I was about nine years old. I am the youngest lawyer at my company.Dolor: Moving to Australia from Nigeria in 1999 at the age of five. I had to adjust to a new culture, learn a relatively new language and integrate into a new community.