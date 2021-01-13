Holly & Dolor, Power Couple (New South Wales)
Relation:
Couple Occupation:
Investment Banking Lawyer (Holly)
Former Soccer Player (Dolor)
A true modern love story, it all started when Dolor slid into Hollys DMs five years ago, and theyve been dating ever since!
Theres a lot more to lawyer, Holly, than meets the eye. Although she may seem like a living Barbie doll, shes the youngest internal investment banking lawyer at her workplace, where she works on the stock exchange floor, while cutting down stereotypes.
Related to the Nigerian Royal Family, its only natural that Dolor chase the crown! A former professional soccer player who grew up in a household with seven siblings, he knows exactly how to sneak his way past the competition.
Ambitious, driven, and willing to do anything to win, this high-flying power couple want to be the first interracial couple to win The Amazing Race Australia.Get to know Team Power Couple
What is your proudest achievement in life?
Holly: Becoming a lawyer. And not only becoming a lawyer, but working for the company and exact role Ive wanted to do, ever since I was about nine years old. I am the youngest lawyer at my company.What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?
Dolor: Moving to Australia from Nigeria in 1999 at the age of five. I had to adjust to a new culture, learn a relatively new language and integrate into a new community.