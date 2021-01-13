« previous next »
TAR Australia 5: Holly & Dolor (Power Couple)

TAR Australia 5: Holly & Dolor (Power Couple)
Holly & Dolor, Power Couple (New South Wales)
Relation: Couple
Occupation: Investment Banking Lawyer (Holly)
                            Former Soccer Player (Dolor)

A true modern love story, it all started when Dolor slid into Hollys DMs five years ago, and theyve been dating ever since!

Theres a lot more to lawyer, Holly, than meets the eye. Although she may seem like a living Barbie doll, shes the youngest internal investment banking lawyer at her workplace, where she works on the stock exchange floor, while cutting down stereotypes.

Related to the Nigerian Royal Family, its only natural that Dolor chase the crown! A former professional soccer player who grew up in a household with seven siblings, he knows exactly how to sneak his way past the competition.

Ambitious, driven, and willing to do anything to win, this high-flying power couple want to be the first interracial couple to win The Amazing Race Australia.

Get to know Team Power Couple

What is your proudest achievement in life?

Holly: Becoming a lawyer. And not only becoming a lawyer, but working for the company and exact role Ive wanted to do, ever since I was about nine years old. I am the youngest lawyer at my company.

What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?

Dolor: Moving to Australia from Nigeria in 1999 at the age of five. I had to adjust to a new culture, learn a relatively new language and integrate into a new community.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Holly & Dolor (Power Couple)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tLlj0Pr9atk&amp;feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tLlj0Pr9atk&amp;feature=emb_title</a>
Re: TAR Australia 5: Holly & Dolor (Power Couple)
Holly & Dolor's Race History

Re: TAR Australia 5: Holly & Dolor (Power Couple)
Alternative Cast Pic

Re: TAR Australia 5: Holly & Dolor (Power Couple)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Holly & Dolor (Power Couple)
We can feel Dolor panicking from here 😅 #AmazingRaceAU

