CousinsTBDCousins by blood, friends by choice. Although this deadly duo from The Kimberleys are known for butting heads, cousins Dwes and Katherine are living proof that opposites work well together. While Katherine is the brawns, Dwes confidence and strategic skills will make this team an unstoppable force!Mother of one and AFLW player Katherine is a quiet achiever, who encourages and supports young women in her community to reach for the stars. With an infectious smile, Dwes believes their biggest advantage will be other teams underestimating them.Both Dwes and Katherine are Aboriginal and want to be positive role models for their community. They hope that by running the Race, theyll inspire their community and young Aboriginal Australians to dream big.Dwes: Kununurra, for its spiritual and emotional connection to the Ancient Land.Katherine: Being a single mother. Trying to do it all and build a life thats suitable for your child, challenges me every day.