« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)  (Read 471 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« on: January 13, 2021, 05:11:12 PM »


Dews & Katherine, Kimberley Cousins (Western Australia)
Relation: Cousins
Occupation: TBD

Cousins by blood, friends by choice. Although this deadly duo from The Kimberleys are known for butting heads, cousins Dwes and Katherine are living proof that opposites work well together. While Katherine is the brawns, Dwes confidence and strategic skills will make this team an unstoppable force!

Mother of one and AFLW player Katherine is a quiet achiever, who encourages and supports young women in her community to reach for the stars. With an infectious smile, Dwes believes their biggest advantage will be other teams underestimating them.

Both Dwes and Katherine are Aboriginal and want to be positive role models for their community. They hope that by running the Race, theyll inspire their community and young Aboriginal Australians to dream big.

Get to know Team Kimberley Cousins

Whats the best place in Australia youve visited and why?

Dwes: Kununurra, for its spiritual and emotional connection to the Ancient Land.

What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?

Katherine: Being a single mother. Trying to do it all and build a life thats suitable for your child, challenges me every day.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« Reply #1 on: January 13, 2021, 05:12:06 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MJVt-hzkRXw&amp;feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MJVt-hzkRXw&amp;feature=emb_title</a>
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« Reply #2 on: January 13, 2021, 05:13:08 PM »
Dews & Katherine's Race History

Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« Reply #3 on: January 13, 2021, 05:14:03 PM »
Alternative Cast Pic

« Last Edit: January 19, 2021, 01:14:09 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« Reply #4 on: February 03, 2021, 08:22:13 PM »
Look who we have here! Welcome back Kimberley Cousins 👏 #AmazingRaceAU

Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« Reply #5 on: February 15, 2021, 09:23:03 PM »
These guys 😂 #AmazingRaceAU

Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2483
  • <3
Re: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« Reply #6 on: February 18, 2021, 03:21:24 AM »
They are starting to grow on me.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:15:17 PM »
Nothing but love for The Kimberley Cousins, Dwes and Katherine! ❤️ It's been an absolute pleasure watching these two race #AmazingRaceAU

Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Dwes & Katherine (Kimberley Cousins)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:18:03 PM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 