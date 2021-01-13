Dews & Katherine, Kimberley Cousins (Western Australia)
Relation:
Cousins Occupation:
TBD
Cousins by blood, friends by choice. Although this deadly duo from The Kimberleys are known for butting heads, cousins Dwes and Katherine are living proof that opposites work well together. While Katherine is the brawns, Dwes confidence and strategic skills will make this team an unstoppable force!
Mother of one and AFLW player Katherine is a quiet achiever, who encourages and supports young women in her community to reach for the stars. With an infectious smile, Dwes believes their biggest advantage will be other teams underestimating them.
Both Dwes and Katherine are Aboriginal and want to be positive role models for their community. They hope that by running the Race, theyll inspire their community and young Aboriginal Australians to dream big.Get to know Team Kimberley Cousins
Whats the best place in Australia youve visited and why?
Dwes: Kununurra, for its spiritual and emotional connection to the Ancient Land.What was the biggest challenge you have faced in your life?
Katherine: Being a single mother. Trying to do it all and build a life thats suitable for your child, challenges me every day.