« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Chris & Aleisha (The Geek and the Princess)  (Read 306 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5: Chris & Aleisha (The Geek and the Princess)
« on: January 13, 2021, 05:06:35 PM »


Chris & Aleisha
Relation: Newlyweds
Occupation: Disney Princess (Aleisha)

High school sweethearts and newlyweds Chris and Aleisha, are used to a fairy tale ending.

Having spent the last 12 years working as a princess in Disneyland, Aleisha is ready to trade her glass slippers for racing boots, with her self-proclaimed nerdy husband Chris by her side.

Although it may seem like it’s all rainbows and woodland creatures for this team, they’re prepared to do whatever it takes to win — even if it means using their sweetness to sneak past the competition.

Highly-driven and competitive, Chris and Aleisha would use the prize money to help them with their future.

Get to know Team Geek & Princess

What are you looking forward to the least on The Amazing Race Australia?

Chris: I’m really concerned about getting lost. I get lost around my neighbourhood and around shopping centres. I am highly reliant on technology to help.

What would you do with the prize money?

Aleisha: Get a cottage for Chris and I so we can finally have our first baby - we really want to start our family. I also want to start an animal rescue farm and take in unwanted pets and farm animals
« Last Edit: January 19, 2021, 01:07:07 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Chris & Aleisha (The Geek and the Princess)
« Reply #1 on: January 13, 2021, 05:07:34 PM »
Saved
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Chris & Aleisha (The Geek and the Princess)
« Reply #2 on: January 13, 2021, 05:08:17 PM »
Chris & Aleisha's Race History

Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Chris & Aleisha (The Geek and the Princess)
« Reply #3 on: January 13, 2021, 05:14:21 PM »
Alternative Cast Pic

« Last Edit: January 19, 2021, 01:05:14 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Chris & Aleisha (The Geek and the Princess)
« Reply #4 on: February 02, 2021, 07:28:03 PM »
In a huge effort to beat the timer, Chris takes a nasty tumble from his motorbike 😮 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/473046803858054/
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5771
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Chris & Aleisha (The Geek and the Princess)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:17:18 PM »
Let's give it up for Chris and Aleisha for winning their very first leg in Coober Pedy! 🙌 #AmazingRaceAU

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 