High school sweethearts and newlyweds Chris and Aleisha, are used to a fairy tale ending.Having spent the last 12 years working as a princess in Disneyland, Aleisha is ready to trade her glass slippers for racing boots, with her self-proclaimed nerdy husband Chris by her side.Although it may seem like it’s all rainbows and woodland creatures for this team, they’re prepared to do whatever it takes to win — even if it means using their sweetness to sneak past the competition.Highly-driven and competitive, Chris and Aleisha would use the prize money to help them with their future.Chris: I’m really concerned about getting lost. I get lost around my neighbourhood and around shopping centres. I am highly reliant on technology to help.Aleisha: Get a cottage for Chris and I so we can finally have our first baby - we really want to start our family. I also want to start an animal rescue farm and take in unwanted pets and farm animals