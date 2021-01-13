FriendsCowboysThese true-blue cowboys and young dads are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime!Brendon and Jackson met through rodeoing over 10 years ago and have been friends ever since.While third-generation cowboy Brendon is ranked number two in Australia for bareback riding, Jackson has four rodeo championship titles under his belt.Familys always front and centre for these adrenaline lovers, so its no surprise theyd use the $250,000 prize money on their kids and a new set of teeth for Brendon.Brendon: Every time I hop in the car with Jackson and he starts singing.Jackson: Just to push myself to higher limits and set a high standard for my son