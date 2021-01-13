« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)  (Read 1214 times)

TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Brendon & Jackson, Cowboys (New South Wales)
Relation: Friends
Occupation: Cowboys

These true-blue cowboys and young dads are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime!

Brendon and Jackson met through rodeoing over 10 years ago and have been friends ever since.

While third-generation cowboy Brendon is ranked number two in Australia for bareback riding, Jackson has four rodeo championship titles under his belt.

Familys always front and centre for these adrenaline lovers, so its no surprise theyd use the $250,000 prize money on their kids and a new set of teeth for Brendon.

Get to know Team Cowboys

Do you have any travel horror stories?

Brendon: Every time I hop in the car with Jackson and he starts singing.

Why do you want to be on The Amazing Race Australia? What do you hope to accomplish?

Jackson: Just to push myself to higher limits and set a high standard for my son
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qISozZDk01o&amp;feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qISozZDk01o&amp;feature=emb_title</a>
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Brendon & Jackson's Race History

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Alternative Cast Pic

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Nice boys. I'm rooting for them as well!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Giddy up! 🤠 The Cowboys are the first team to reach our Palm Island Pitstop! #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Will the Cowboys' decision to switch detours cost them the race? #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/417614276213253/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
In a terrifying attempt, Jackson gets caught underwater #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/415182063041524/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
No straws breaking their camel's backs! The cowboys have earnt themselves a delicious sambo 🤤   #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/700829714130624/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
The Cowboys have got one game-saving salvage up their sleevesthe starter kit proved very handy! #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1090137318136074/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
The Cowboys make a tough call, deciding who to hit with the sabotage and who to salvage 😓 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/428221788263621/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
While the other teams raced through Brisbane...The Cowboys got a taste of luxury with their First Class Pass 🥂

Head to 10 play for the full video and more extras on demand #AmazingRaceAU

https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/web-extras/season-2/first-class-pass-the-cowboys/tpv210302lkoet?fbclid=IwAR1jPd8TTgGcEmzEJeeFh9yEGoMMgFvABW9e0Qi2ziJsJ9GoRG5VMW22abk
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Looks like the Green Team just picked up a couple of new members 💚 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
We've all got one mate with "strawberry blonde" hair 😂

#AmazingRaceAU 7.30 tonight & Tuesday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
There's nothing a quick stop into the servo cant fix for The Cowboys 😂 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/366785751036414/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
The Cowboys are one step closer to the prize! 🙌 But will their U-Turn cost another team a place in the race? #AmazingRaceAU


Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
First place and meeting a childhood hero...not a bad day for The Cowboys 💚 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Jumping over that final hurdle 🔥 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
These Cowboys sure have come a long way from the struggles of Day 1 💚 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Yeeehaw! These blokes have been on quite the journey, proving time and time again that they're in this for the long haul! Will they be able to conquer their biggest challenge yet and take out the title? 🤠 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/815473755846047/
