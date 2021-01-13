« previous next »
TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)

TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Brendon & Jackson, Cowboys (New South Wales)
Relation: Friends
Occupation: Cowboys

These true-blue cowboys and young dads are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime!

Brendon and Jackson met through rodeoing over 10 years ago and have been friends ever since.

While third-generation cowboy Brendon is ranked number two in Australia for bareback riding, Jackson has four rodeo championship titles under his belt.

Familys always front and centre for these adrenaline lovers, so its no surprise theyd use the $250,000 prize money on their kids and a new set of teeth for Brendon.

Get to know Team Cowboys

Do you have any travel horror stories?

Brendon: Every time I hop in the car with Jackson and he starts singing.

Why do you want to be on The Amazing Race Australia? What do you hope to accomplish?

Jackson: Just to push myself to higher limits and set a high standard for my son
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qISozZDk01o&amp;feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qISozZDk01o&amp;feature=emb_title</a>
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Brendon & Jackson's Race History

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Alternative Cast Pic

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Nice boys. I'm rooting for them as well!
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Giddy up! 🤠 The Cowboys are the first team to reach our Palm Island Pitstop! #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Will the Cowboys' decision to switch detours cost them the race? #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/417614276213253/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
In a terrifying attempt, Jackson gets caught underwater #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/415182063041524/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
No straws breaking their camel's backs! The cowboys have earnt themselves a delicious sambo 🤤   #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/700829714130624/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
The Cowboys have got one game-saving salvage up their sleevesthe starter kit proved very handy! #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1090137318136074/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
The Cowboys make a tough call, deciding who to hit with the sabotage and who to salvage 😓 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/428221788263621/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
While the other teams raced through Brisbane...The Cowboys got a taste of luxury with their First Class Pass 🥂

Head to 10 play for the full video and more extras on demand #AmazingRaceAU

https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/web-extras/season-2/first-class-pass-the-cowboys/tpv210302lkoet?fbclid=IwAR1jPd8TTgGcEmzEJeeFh9yEGoMMgFvABW9e0Qi2ziJsJ9GoRG5VMW22abk
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Looks like the Green Team just picked up a couple of new members 💚 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
We've all got one mate with "strawberry blonde" hair 😂

#AmazingRaceAU 7.30 tonight & Tuesday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
There's nothing a quick stop into the servo cant fix for The Cowboys 😂 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/366785751036414/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
The Cowboys are one step closer to the prize! 🙌 But will their U-Turn cost another team a place in the race? #AmazingRaceAU


Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
First place and meeting a childhood hero...not a bad day for The Cowboys 💚 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Brendon & Jackson (Cowboys)
Jumping over that final hurdle 🔥 #AmazingRaceAU

