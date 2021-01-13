Brendon & Jackson, Cowboys (New South Wales)
Relation:
Friends Occupation:
Cowboys
These true-blue cowboys and young dads are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime!
Brendon and Jackson met through rodeoing over 10 years ago and have been friends ever since.
While third-generation cowboy Brendon is ranked number two in Australia for bareback riding, Jackson has four rodeo championship titles under his belt.
Familys always front and centre for these adrenaline lovers, so its no surprise theyd use the $250,000 prize money on their kids
and a new set of teeth for Brendon.Get to know Team Cowboys
Do you have any travel horror stories?
Brendon: Every time I hop in the car with Jackson and he starts singing.Why do you want to be on The Amazing Race Australia? What do you hope to accomplish?
Jackson: Just to push myself to higher limits and set a high standard for my son