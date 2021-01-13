« previous next »
TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)

TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Ashleigh & Amanda, Gold Coast Girls (Queensland)
Relation: Gold Coast Girls
Occupation: Personal Trainer (Ashleigh)
                  Model (Amanda)

Here’s a team we’re certain you’ll like.

Influencers Ashleigh and Amanda met by liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram posts, and have been best friends ever since! With close to 150k followers between them, the Gold Coast glamours love all things outdoors, travel and adventure.

Two beacons of positivity, personal trainer Ashleigh and Adelaide-born model Amanda, never stray away from a challenge. Together, they can be found making zany plans or going on spontaneous trips.

Physically fit and smarter than they let on, Ashleigh and Amanda are looking to challenge themselves like never before and strengthen their friendship along the way.

Get to know The Gold Coast Girls

What are you looking forward to the least on The Amazing Race Australia?
Ashleigh: I suffer from FOMO, so I’m not looking forward to visiting incredible places and being in too much of a rush to enjoy and explore them.

What would you do with the prize money?

Amanda: I would put some towards my wedding which we had to cancel due to COVID-19. My fiancé and I have just bought a block of land, so I would love to put some towards the house build.


Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Ashleigh & Amanda's Race History

Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
queens :luvya:
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
The Gold Coast Girls are ready to use everything they've got to win...but sometimes that just doesn't work out 😅

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/329950341627901
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
They are incredible and i'm cheering for them.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
The Gold Coast Girls shake up the game with their Salvage and Sabotage...who will they choose? #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/749536602665615/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Let's give it up for The Gold Coast Girls! First place for the first time in the race! 🙌 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Sorry Gold Coast Girls...it takes a lot to please the Laksa Queen 🙅‍♀️ #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/327203622035008/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
With a second win under their belt, the Gold Coast Girls are smashing it! 👊 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
They are amazing! Super smart. I'm loving them.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Will the Gold Coast Girls' decision to change detours mean their race is canned? #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/4094475720586025/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
First place, two legs in a row! The Gold Coast Girls have smashed it 👏 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
The Gold Coast Girls have done it again! 🙌 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
After winning the First Class Pass, the Gold Coast Girls enjoyed themselves a day on the greens at Launceston's most luxurious country club ⛳️ #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/261437305651909/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
For the sixth time this season...Ashleigh and Amanda finish in first place! Congrats girls! 🙌 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
The Gold Coast Girls have done it again! 🙌 That's win number 7 for Ashleigh and Amanda! #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
Girls rock! Ashleigh and Amanda smashed the weighing challenge and are on their way through the rest of today's leg!

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/220279446454535/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
The Gold Coast Girls have proved they are a force to be reckoned with...tying the #AmazingRaceAU record with 8 wins! 🙌

Can Ashleigh and Amanda make history in the Grand Finale and win it all?

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1107728309654168/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Ashleigh & Amanda (Gold Coast Girls)
The Gold Coast Girls have set the pace for the #AmazingRaceAU - tying the record for most wins with eight! 🙌

