Here’s a team we’re certain you’ll like.Influencers Ashleigh and Amanda met by liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram posts, and have been best friends ever since! With close to 150k followers between them, the Gold Coast glamours love all things outdoors, travel and adventure.Two beacons of positivity, personal trainer Ashleigh and Adelaide-born model Amanda, never stray away from a challenge. Together, they can be found making zany plans or going on spontaneous trips.Physically fit and smarter than they let on, Ashleigh and Amanda are looking to challenge themselves like never before and strengthen their friendship along the way.Ashleigh: I suffer from FOMO, so I’m not looking forward to visiting incredible places and being in too much of a rush to enjoy and explore them.Amanda: I would put some towards my wedding which we had to cancel due to COVID-19. My fiancé and I have just bought a block of land, so I would love to put some towards the house build.