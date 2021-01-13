Nope, you’re not seeing double, just trouble! Identical twin models Alex and Jack are here to shake things up.Self-confessed dark horses of the competition, the Adelaide-born aspiring actors, have modelled for the likes of Mecca Maxima, Hugo Boss, and even appeared in Golden Gaytime and Krispy Kreme commercials.Although they love to bicker endlessly, Jack describes Alex as his ‘favourite human’. They think alike and both love finding opportunities and experiences to satisfy their inner child.Alex’s proudest moment in life was accepting who he is and loving the man he is today, while Jack is proud of the emotional growth he’s achieved.Adonis on the outside, quirky on the inside, one thing’s for sure: no other team know each other better than Alex and Jack!Alex: I would give a fair chunk of it to my mum, as she helped raise me and my two other brothers all on her own. I feel I owe her for all the work that she has put into us and I would love to pay her back any way that I could. For myself, I would love to use it to help me get a place of my own.Jack: Our biggest advantage is our relationship. We are basically the same human, so communication and knowing what the other person is thinking is very easy and comes quite naturally. It would also be our egos. We cannot be beaten as it would be the worst thing for us.