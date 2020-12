So, on the mega leg episode, contestants had to use a tablet to find a person wearing a turban near a pillar underground and then locate them and place them on a certain spot. The person with the turban magically appeared, I guess by GPS coordinates, on tablet when they got in front of any given rock pillar.

Can anyone please tell me what actual app was being used?

I would love to use this app to have a different picture pop up when near a certain spot.